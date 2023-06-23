Former Miss USA Nia Sanchez Welcomes Twins on Father's Day: 'Soaking Up Every Magical Moment'

Nia Sanchez is officially a mom of three!

The former Miss USA, 33, and husband Daniel Booko welcomed twin baby girls on Father's Day, the couple revealed on Instagram Friday, calling the occasion "extra special this year."

Daughters Isabelle Marie and Zariah Rose were born at 2:07 a.m. on Sunday, June 18, with Isabell weighing 5 lbs., 8oz., and Zariah weighing 5 lbs., 6 oz.



In March, Sanchez and Booko — who are already parents to son Asher, 19 months — vlogged their experience of being diagnosed with "Twin Anemia Polycythemia Sequence" (TAPS), a condition in which "blood flows unequally between twins that share a placenta (monochorionic), resulting in one fetus receiving more red blood cells than the other," per the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"We're in stage one of that. That was not good news," Booko said. "But we've been praying that it normalizes by itself, and that's what we're going to check right now."

Looking at Sanchez's bump, he continued, "We love you girls and we're having faith that God chose us to have you for a reason, and that everything's going to work out great because God is good."

The video then cut to a scene of the two joking around and having some levity in the doctor's office as they awaited the scan. When the video returned to them in the car, both were in tears and Booko started cheering, "Yes!"

"I cried, you cried," Sanchez said. "We were praying for a miracle, literally. This doesn't often reverse, but it's reversed and we're back in a normal range."

Sanchez went on to explain that their doctor didn't tell them they were near stage two of the complication at the time they were diagnosed, making the reversal all the more important.

"That's when they would have had to start doing steroid shots to develop babies' lungs for super crazy early delivery, like three months early," she explained. "But it reversed, thank you Lord."

