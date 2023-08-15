Former Marlins Owner Says Derek Jeter ‘Destroyed’ Stadium When He Removed Famed Home Run Statue

Jeffrey Loria said his design ‘reflected the culture of Miami’ but now ‘it's ridiculous’

By
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders has been a writer at PEOPLE since 2023.
Published on August 15, 2023 11:01PM EDT
Former Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria and Derek Jeter. Photo:

getty (2)

Former Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria still isn’t feeling Derek Jeter’s design aesthetic, specifically the Hall of Fame shortstop's 2018 decision to move the colorful home run statue that sat just beyond the center field fence at loanDepot Park.

On Monday, Loria, 82, had strong words about the former New York Yankees star, telling the Miami Herald that "Jeter came in and destroyed the ballpark” when the sculpture was moved outside of the stadium formerly known as Marlins Park.

When Loria owned the team, he had a creative vision for the stadium, formerly known as Marlins Park, notes USA Today. The venue opened in 2012 with aquariums and a sculpture behind center field with aquatic figures that moved each time a Marlins player hit a home run.

A general view of Marlin's Park through the fishtank behind home plate during Opening Day between the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals at Marlins Park on April 4, 2012 in Miami, Florida.
A general view of Marlin's Park through the fishtank behind home plate.

 Mike Ehrmann/Getty

In Monday’s interview, Loria said that "destroying public art was a horrible thing to do... Now it will rot outside where it is, condemned to neglect and outdoor decay." 

Loria is still not pleased that Jeter and his business partners placed the installation outside of the stadium once he left. The Red Grooms-designed sculpture stands about two stories high and cost $2.5 million, reports The Associated Press.

A general view of the sculpture in center field at Marlins Park
A general view of the sculpture in center field at Marlins Park.

Rob Foldy/Getty

"I was fastidious about all the color we put into the building and it was changed; it didn't have to be changed," Loria told the Miami Herald. "They covered up all the (colorful) tiles, which we brought in from Europe. To me, it reflected the culture of Miami. Now it's all blue. It's ridiculous. The amenities like the fish tanks behind home plate — they were there for the kids — and they got rid of them. It's silly."

Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria speaks during a press conference at Marlins Park on November 19, 2014 in Miami, Florida.
Former Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria.

Rob Foldy/Getty

In August 2017, Loria sold the Marlins to a new ownership group led by New York businessman Bruce Sherman that included the five-time World Series champ in a $1.2 billion deal.

Jeter is no longer involved with the Marlins. In February 2022, he left Sherman's group and stepped down as CEO.

Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout prior to the game against the New York Mets on May 15, 2014 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Yankees defeated the Mets 1-0
Derek Jeter. Mike Stobe/Getty

"We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality," Jeter wrote in a statement, per ESPN. "Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce and developing a long-term strategic plan for success."

