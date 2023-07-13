Danielle Ballard, Former LSU Basketball Star, Dead at 29 After 'Tragic Accident'

Ballard was on foot when a car fatally hit her in Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday

By
Liza Esquibias
Published on July 13, 2023 10:31PM EDT
BATON ROUGE, LA - FEBRUARY 24: Danielle Ballard #32 of the LSU Tigers brings the ball upcourt against the Kentucky Wildcats during a game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on February 24, 2013 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. LSU won the game 77=-72. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Photo:

Stacy Revere/Getty

Former LSU Basketball star Danielle Ballard was struck by a car and killed in her hometown Memphis, Tennessee.

The "tragic accident" occurred just a few miles away from the FedEx Forum at 1:26 a.m., on Thursday, according to the Memphis Police Department. The 29-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition shortly after the accident but was pronounced dead after she arrived.

The MPD told PEOPLE Ballard was on foot when the front end of a vehicle traveling southbound at the intersection of Coleman Road and Raleigh Lagrange Road struck her in the left lane of traffic.

According to police, the driver stayed at the scene and the investigation is ongoing. No charges were immediately filed, reports Fox News.

BATON ROUGE, LA - MARCH 26: Danielle Ballard #32 of the LSU Tigers celebrates a victory over the Penn State Lady Lions following the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on March 26, 2013 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. LSU won the game 71-66.

Stacy Revere/Getty

Ballard was "a standout basketball player" at Louisiana State University from 2012-15 — leading LSU to the NCAA Sweet 16, reports the school's statement on Thursday. She averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.4 steals in her three seasons. 

The basketball player's honors included Louisiana Freshman of the Year, MVP of the women’s basketball team, and an All-SEC Defensive Team selection.

Guard Danielle Ballard #32 of the LSU Lady Tigers plays against the California Golden Bears during the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Regional Championship at Spokane Arena on March 30, 2013 in Spokane, Washington. The Golden Bears defeated the Lady

William Mancebo/Getty

In high school, Ballard was ranked #25 overall among female high school players in the nation. She led her Memphis Central team to its first class 3A state title in 89 years.

Her alma mater took to Twitter to send their condolences following Ballard’s death.

“LSU mourns the loss of Danielle Ballard,” the university noted, adding a photo of Ballard playing basketball.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Danielle. She meant a great deal to our program and was such a big part of our women’s basketball family. It’s difficult to understand why this happened to someone who was so full of life and had so much promise. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends,” the statement read.

The comments flooded with support, with one person writing, “Rest in peace 😞.”

"God bless her and her family," another person wrote.

