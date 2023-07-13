Danielle Ballard, Former LSU Basketball Star, Dead at 29 After 'Tragic Accident'

Former LSU Basketball star Danielle Ballard was struck by a car and killed in her hometown Memphis, Tennessee.

The "tragic accident" occurred just a few miles away from the FedEx Forum at 1:26 a.m., on Thursday, according to the Memphis Police Department. The 29-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition shortly after the accident but was pronounced dead after she arrived.

The MPD told PEOPLE Ballard was on foot when the front end of a vehicle traveling southbound at the intersection of Coleman Road and Raleigh Lagrange Road struck her in the left lane of traffic.

According to police, the driver stayed at the scene and the investigation is ongoing. No charges were immediately filed, reports Fox News.

Stacy Revere/Getty

Ballard was "a standout basketball player" at Louisiana State University from 2012-15 — leading LSU to the NCAA Sweet 16, reports the school's statement on Thursday. She averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.4 steals in her three seasons.

The basketball player's honors included Louisiana Freshman of the Year, MVP of the women’s basketball team, and an All-SEC Defensive Team selection.

William Mancebo/Getty

In high school, Ballard was ranked #25 overall among female high school players in the nation. She led her Memphis Central team to its first class 3A state title in 89 years.

Her alma mater took to Twitter to send their condolences following Ballard’s death.

“LSU mourns the loss of Danielle Ballard,” the university noted, adding a photo of Ballard playing basketball.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Danielle. She meant a great deal to our program and was such a big part of our women’s basketball family. It’s difficult to understand why this happened to someone who was so full of life and had so much promise. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends,” the statement read.

The comments flooded with support, with one person writing, “Rest in peace 😞.”

"God bless her and her family," another person wrote.