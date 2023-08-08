Oregon Man Accused of Imprisoning, Sexually Assaulting Woman Was Once Guest on 'Judge Judy'

“We do have indications that he has a history of violence and that violence has targeted women,” authorities previously told PEOPLE of Negasi Zuberi

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023 09:44AM EDT
Negasi Zuberi on Judge Judy September 2019
Negasi Zuberi on Judge Judy in September 2019.

The FBI is asking for help identifying victims of a suspected violent sex offender who was formerly featured on Judge Judy in Oregon.

The agency’s Portland Field Office said in a press release it has reason to believe Negasi Zuberi — who was arrested in Reno, Nevada, after an alleged victim of his claimed she escaped from a cinderblock cell after being kidnapped and sexually assaulted — could have more sexual-assault victims. 

The agency said Zuberi, 29, has used several aliases over the years including "Sakima," "Justin Hyche" and "Justin Kouassi" and has bounced around multiple states since 2016 including California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Alabama and Nevada.

During that time, Zuberi appeared in a 2019 episode of Judge Judy over a domestic dispute after suing the mother of his two children, Alycia Westfall, according to Entertainment Tonight. In the episode, the judge had ruled in his favor, and Westfall was ordered to pay him $2,500 in damages.

A Klamath Falls man is in custody after a woman escaped from a makeshift cinder block cell in his garage, the FBI of Portland said.
Photo of Negasi Zuberi after he was arrested.

FBI of Portland

However, she later obtained a temporary restraining order against him after alleging he threatened her and her children "verbally, financially” and was “mentally abusive" to them, according to court documents obtained by the New York Post. She also claimed that he had threatened their two sons’ lives and “hit” her “many times.”

The FBI alleged in court documents that Zuberi traveled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, to Seattle and posed as an undercover police officer while soliciting the woman’s services as a prostitute.

She claimed he pointed a “taser at her” and “placed her in handcuffs and leg irons” in the back seat of his car. As he drove them back to his home in Oregon, she also claimed that he had sexually assaulted her.

The woman then alleged to authorities that once they arrived at his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, he “moved her into a makeshift cell that he had constructed in his garage” made out of cinder blocks and installed in reverse so it couldn’t be opened from the inside.

A Klamath Falls man is in custody after a woman escaped from a makeshift cinder block cell in his garage, the FBI of Portland said.
A photo of the cell the woman alleges she escaped from.

FBI of Portland

Police say the woman eventually escaped the soundproof cell by repeatedly punching the metal cell door until the welds broke. She then exited through a side garage door and scaled a six-foot fence before flagging down a passing motorist, who called 911.

“We do have indications that he has a history of violence and that violence has targeted women,” FBI Portland’s Assistant Special Agent in Charge Stephanie Shark told PEOPLE last week. “And each time that we’ve seen, it seems to escalate.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“The allegations in this case are shocking,” Shark continued. “If any person would put themselves in the circumstance of the victim, very terrifying."

She added, "And based off of the history as we know it at this time, it is very likely there are other victims throughout the country and we want to make them feel empowered and provide information."

Related Articles
A Klamath Falls man is in custody after a woman escaped from a makeshift cinder block cell in his garage, the FBI of Portland said.
'Survival Instinct': Inside a Woman's Improbable Escape from a Garage 'Dungeon' After Alleged Kidnapping
A Klamath Falls man is in custody after a woman escaped from a makeshift cinder block cell in his garage, the FBI of Portland said.
FBI Searches for More Victims After Woman Escaped Cell in Alleged Abductor's Home
Monica de Leon Barba released by kidnappers
California Woman, 30, Returns Home After Being Kidnapped in Mexico While Walking Dog 8 Months Ago
Jailene Flores, killed by Armoni Henry, shooting that unfolded in broad daylight inside the grocery store this week
Man Allegedly Killed Girlfriend After She Took an AirTag Off Her Car That he Placed There
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 02: (L-R) Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale attend the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on April 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jimmie Allen Says He and Wife Alexis 'Are Working to Resolve Things Together' amid Assault Lawsuits (Exclusive)
Wynter Cole Smith
Man Charged with Kidnapping and Killing 2-Year-Old Daughter of Ex-Girlfriend
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman at NBA Finals Game, UFC Star Denies Allegations
Delta Air Lines Airlines
Doctor Took Plane to Maine, Planning to Propose to Girlfriend. Then He Allegedly Groped Woman Next to Him
Cuba Gooding Jr. Arrives at NYS Supreme Court for sentencing on October 13, 2022
Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Rape Accusation Lawsuit Minutes Before Trial Was Set to Begin
Benjamin Obadiah Foster
Wanted Ore. Man Accused of Torturing Woman Is Using Dating Apps to Find Victims and Evade Capture: Police
Zachary Kent Mills
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping and Torturing Woman for Five Days After Meeting on Bumble
steven tyler
Steven Tyler's Lawyer Says Woman Accusing Him of Sexual Assault Cannot Use His Memoir Against Him
Timothy Haslett Jr.
Mo. Man Accused of Holding Woman Captive for Month and Sexually Assaulting Her Could Face Life in Prison
Steven Tyler attends The Humane Society of The United States' To The Rescue gala at Paramount Studios on May 07, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Steven Tyler Denies All Claims in Sexual Assault Lawsuit as Lawyer Accuses Him of 'Gaslighting'
nick-carter-melissa-schuman-sq1.jpg
Nick Carter Rape Accuser Melissa Schuman Sues Backstreet Boys Singer for Sexual Assault and Battery
Benjamin Obadiah Foster, Police Searching for Man Who Kidnapped Woman
Oregon Police Hunting Man for Allegedly Torturing Woman — 2 Years After Jail for Similar Crime