Oregon Man Accused of Imprisoning, Sexually Assaulting Woman Was Once Guest on 'Judge Judy'

The FBI is asking for help identifying victims of a suspected violent sex offender who was formerly featured on Judge Judy in Oregon.

The agency’s Portland Field Office said in a press release it has reason to believe Negasi Zuberi — who was arrested in Reno, Nevada, after an alleged victim of his claimed she escaped from a cinderblock cell after being kidnapped and sexually assaulted — could have more sexual-assault victims.

The agency said Zuberi, 29, has used several aliases over the years including "Sakima," "Justin Hyche" and "Justin Kouassi" and has bounced around multiple states since 2016 including California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Alabama and Nevada.

During that time, Zuberi appeared in a 2019 episode of Judge Judy over a domestic dispute after suing the mother of his two children, Alycia Westfall, according to Entertainment Tonight. In the episode, the judge had ruled in his favor, and Westfall was ordered to pay him $2,500 in damages.

Photo of Negasi Zuberi after he was arrested. FBI of Portland

However, she later obtained a temporary restraining order against him after alleging he threatened her and her children "verbally, financially” and was “mentally abusive" to them, according to court documents obtained by the New York Post. She also claimed that he had threatened their two sons’ lives and “hit” her “many times.”

The FBI alleged in court documents that Zuberi traveled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, to Seattle and posed as an undercover police officer while soliciting the woman’s services as a prostitute.

She claimed he pointed a “taser at her” and “placed her in handcuffs and leg irons” in the back seat of his car. As he drove them back to his home in Oregon, she also claimed that he had sexually assaulted her.

The woman then alleged to authorities that once they arrived at his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, he “moved her into a makeshift cell that he had constructed in his garage” made out of cinder blocks and installed in reverse so it couldn’t be opened from the inside.

A photo of the cell the woman alleges she escaped from. FBI of Portland

Police say the woman eventually escaped the soundproof cell by repeatedly punching the metal cell door until the welds broke. She then exited through a side garage door and scaled a six-foot fence before flagging down a passing motorist, who called 911.



“We do have indications that he has a history of violence and that violence has targeted women,” FBI Portland’s Assistant Special Agent in Charge Stephanie Shark told PEOPLE last week. “And each time that we’ve seen, it seems to escalate.”

“The allegations in this case are shocking,” Shark continued. “If any person would put themselves in the circumstance of the victim, very terrifying."

She added, "And based off of the history as we know it at this time, it is very likely there are other victims throughout the country and we want to make them feel empowered and provide information."