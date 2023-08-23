Former Home of BTK Serial Killer Dennis Rader Searched by Kansas Police

Investigators are digging up the vacant lot where the convicted killer used to live for "unsolved missing persons and murder cases," according to authorities

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 11:03AM EDT
In this handout image provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office, BTK murder suspect Dennis Rader stands for a mug shot released February 27, 2005 in Sedgwick County
Dennis Rader stands for a mug shot released February 27, 2005 in Sedgwick County, Kansas. . Photo:

Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

Oklahoma police are digging up the former Kansas property of Dennis Rader, the notorious serial killer nicknamed BTK — short for “bind, torture, kill” — who confessed to murdering 10 people between 1974 and 1991, according to multiple reports.

“The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to follow leads in unsolved missing persons and murder cases possibly related to BTK,” Osage County Undersheriff Gary Upton told CNN on Tuesday, declining to comment further due to the ongoing investigation.

A reporter at the scene observed two concrete blocks that were moved aside to let investigators search the vacant lot in a Park City neighborhood, per the Wichita Eagle.

Rader has been on the radar of authorities once again this year. Sheriff Eddie Virden told FOX 23 that he and investigators visited the Kansas prison where Rader is currently serving multiple life sentences. They spoke to the convicted killer for over three hours, hoping to find new clues in a 1976 missing persons case.

"We never close the door on a case just because it goes cold," Virden said, the outlet reports. "And we didn't want to rule him out, and we're still not ruling him out."

The missing girl — 16-year-old Cynthia "Cindy" Dawn — was mentioned by Rader himself to TMZ, Virden said, per the outlet.

"We know this is how he likes to reveal information," Virden added. "We can't help but think he's possibly up to his old way of doing things again of revealing information to law enforcement through reporters."

Rader's daughter, Kerri Rawson, previously spoke to PEOPLE about her father’s arrest in 2005.

“It took more than 10 years before I could even sit across from someone and even talk about this,” Rawson said at the time. “Nobody wants to believe their father could be capable of such monstrous things.”

“I was just trying to stay alive and breathe,” Rawson added. “Trying to recover from the shock, telling myself over and over that I’d do anything not to be the daughter of a serial killer.”

