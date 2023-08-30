Former First Lady Laura Bush Turned Jenna Bush Hager's Sweet 16 'Awkward' After Inviting Both Her Ex and Boyfriend

During Tuesday's episode of 'Today with Hoda & Jenna,' Bush Hager opened up about her experience with her parent's "creative" surprise

By
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin Academy Awards 95, 2023
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin has more than 20 years of international experience working in media and entertainment. She joined the PEOPLE team in 2023 and currently serves as a Writer/Editor.  
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023 12:20AM EDT
laura george and jenna bush
Jenna Bush Hager reveals her parents' "awkward" birthday surprises growing up. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Today with Hoda & Jenna host Jenna Bush Hager opened up about her experience with one of her parent's "creative" birthday surprises.

During Tuesday's episode, Bush Hager, 41, and co-host Hoda Kotb chatted about their experiences with surprise birthday parties.

“I had a surprise party for my 16th birthday, me and Barbara,” Bush Hager recalled of the milestone occasion shared with her fraternal twin sister Barbara Bush. “We had one together and it was a pancake breakfast, which was cute.”

The Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss author noted that her parents, former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush, were “creative birthday party planners" who convinced her and Barbara they were going to head to school early to get their driver's licenses as part of their sweet 16th birthday celebrations.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Tuesday, January 3, 2023
"Today" co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager discussed surprise parties on Aug. 29.

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

“We were going to kiss my dad goodbye for school, my mom was like, ‘Go in and tell Dad goodbye,' ” Bush Hager recalled. “And we walked in and all of our friends were sitting there.”

“My parents were very creative birthday people, which was fun," she said. "But then it gets kind of awkward because it’s like [they have] the old boyfriend sitting next to the new boyfriend.”

Kotb, 59, asked incredulously, “They invited both boyfriends?” before adding in disbelief, “Your parents are wild.”

laura george and jenna bush
Bush Hager seemed to enjoy her parents Laura Bush and George W. Bush's "creative" surprises. Nathan Congleton/NBC

In August, the mother-of-three told PEOPLE about the "absolute best blessing" she experienced when it came to growing up in the public eye, revealing that having the "grace to fail" helped her to navigate her difficult teenage years into adulthood.

"I had parents that really supported us and never made us feel bad about mistakes that we made," Bush Hager said. "But yeah, it wasn't easy. And yet I'm so thankful for all of it."

Bush Hager and Barbara were 7 years old when their grandfather, President George H.W. Bush, was sworn in as U.S. president. When they were 13, their father became the governor of Texas.

Jenna Bush Hager (L) and Henry Chase Hager attend 'A Candid Conversation with Jane Fonda and Andy Cohen' benefitting the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention
Bush Hager, pictured with her husband Henry Chase Hager, recalled her "awkward" sweet 16th that an ex-boyfriend attended. Gary Gershoff/WireImage

The relentless attention Bush Hager received during her young adulthood was difficult to weather but was made easier through the unwavering support of her family, which includes her husband Henry Chase Hager, daughters Mila, 10, and Poppy, 8, and son Hal, 4.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I think the world was expecting us to be perfect, even though our parents did not, which is the absolute best blessing that they could have ever given us. The freedom to just be ourselves and to make mistakes," Bush Hager told PEOPLE. "Because I don't know how I would be a mother without having the grace to fail. I think kids, teenagers are so scared of making mistakes now."

Related Articles
Fergie, Axl, Josh Duhamel, Fergie Shares Rare Photos of Her and Josh Duhamel's 'Outgoing' Son Axl on His 10th Birthday
Fergie Shares Rare Photos of Her and Josh Duhamel's 'Outgoing' Son Axl on His 10th Birthday
Eminem Vivek Ramaswamy
Vivek Ramaswamy Backs Down After Receiving Legal Threat from Eminem: 'I'll Respect His Wishes'
Francis Suarez, mayor of Miami, speaks during the Aspen Ideas: Climate conference in Miami Beach, Florida, US, on Monday, March 6, 2023
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Becomes First 2024 Presidential Candidate to Drop Out of Race
U.S. House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) listens during a press conference following a House Republican Conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol Building on July 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he is a target in Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise Diagnosed with 'Very Treatable’ Blood Cancer
Cole Sprouse, Ari Fournier
Cole Sprouse Cuddles Girlfriend Ari Fournier — and Their Pup Gets in Some Kisses! — in Intimate Birthday Video
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Celebrate Youngest Daughter Rya's Second Birthday: 'Love You'
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Celebrate Youngest Daughter Rya's Second Birthday: 'Love You'
Florida Old State Capitol
Florida Lawmakers Install Bulletproof Glass in State Capitol After Voting for Permitless Carry
Former President Donald Trump, left, and Melania Trump depart the funeral of Ivana Trump, in New York. The life of Ivana Trump is being celebrated at a funeral Mass at a Manhattan church following her death last week. The 73-year-old Ivana Trump died at her Manhattan home. Authorities say the death was an accident, with blunt impact injuries to her torso as the cause Ivana Trump, New York, United States - 20 Jul 2022
Why Melania Trump Remains Silent on Husband Donald's Mug Shot: 'She Pays Only So Much Attention' (Exclusive)
Samuel "Joe the Plumber" Wurzelbacher addresses a campaign rally with Republican presidential nominee Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) in the gymnasium at Mentor High School October 30, 2008
Joe Wurzelbacher, Viral Star Known as ‘Joe the Plumber’ After 2008 Election, Dead at 49
Kacey Musgravesâ Boyfriend Surprises Her with Birthday Trip Featuring Her Friends in âRidiculous Disguisesâ
Kacey Musgraves' Boyfriend Surprises Her with Birthday Trip Featuring Her Friends in 'Ridiculous Disguises'
Biden spoke to reporters while on vacation in Lake Tahoe, Nev. on Friday.
Donald Trump's Georgia Mug Shot Prompts Response from President Joe Biden: ‘Handsome Guy, Wonderful Guy’
Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Marks Husband Ben Falcone's 50th Birthday: 'I'd Marry This Guy All Over Again'
Ryan Reynolds Shares 'Love' and 'Awe' for Wife Blake Lively on Her Birthday
Ryan Reynolds Shares 'Love' and 'Awe' for Blake Lively on Her Birthday: 'You Hung the Damn Moon'
John stamos naked shower instagram 08 24 23
John Stamos Posts Nude Shower Photo After Milestone Birthday: 'The Other Side of 60'
Alessandra Ambrosio attends Pomellato High Jewelry Gala Event at Palais De Tokyo on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France; alessandra ambrosio daughter birthday
Alessandra Ambrosio Celebrates Lookalike Daughter Anja's 15th Birthday: 'My Sunshine'
Nikki Haley (left), Donald Trump
Nikki Haley Slams Donald Trump in GOP Debate: ‘Most Disliked Politician in America’