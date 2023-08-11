Former Family Feud Contestant Who Joked He Regretted Marrying Wife Gets Life in Prison for Murdering Her

A former Family Feud contestant who was convicted in June of murdering his wife was sentenced to three life sentences in prison in an Illinois courtroom on Friday.

“You researched this murder," Judge Robert Adrian said while sentencing Tim Bliefnick. "You planned this murder. You practiced this murder. You broke into her house and you shot her ... 14 times. ... Some of those shots were fired while she was lying on the ground and you did all of that while your children were upstairs at your house, lying snug in their beds.”

Bliefnick, who was wearing orange and white prison scrubs, declined to make a statement after he was handed the sentence in the Adams County Courthouse.

Prior to the sentencing, members of Becky Bliefnick's family read victim impact statements. “When you murdered Becky you took from your boys the person who loved them the most on earth,” Becky’s mother Bernadette told the court. "Becky’s family, friends coworkers and patients will never again see her smile, hear her laugh, feel her embrace or receive her love. We are left with emptiness that cannot be filled. We are only left with memories. Your soul is black with hate. Your heart has only love for itself. You should never be allowed to be free again."

Bliefnick was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and home invasion in the death of Rebecca Bliefnick, who was found dead on Feb. 23, 2023, in the second-floor bathroom of the comfortable Quincy home where she lived with the couple’s three young boys, ages 12, 10 and 6, after Tim filed for divorce in 2021.

The 41-year-old nurse had been shot 14 times at close range.

Bliefnick had told police his estranged wife was the victim of a violent home invasion.

Prosecutors didn’t buy his claims, pointing out during his four-day trial in May, that authorities found damning evidence against him— including internet searches on “how to break into a window with a crowbar” and how to create a homemade gun silencer.

They alleged he attacked her in a jealous rage after spotting a car belonging to another man parked outside her house on Feb. 14.



According to prosecutors, when Tim rode a bicycle to Becky’s house on the night of Feb. 14 and saw a strange car there, he returned to the nearby rental house where he was staying and searched for the car’s license plate.

It belonged to Ted Johnson, Becky’s boyfriend of several months.

Nine days later Tim returned with a gun and “looked in her eyes” before killing her, said Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adam's County State's Attorney's Office.



'Family Feud' Appearance

Bliefnick and some of his family members were contestants on the game show Family Feud in 2020.

"What's your biggest mistake you made at your wedding?" host Steve Harvey asked Bliefnick during the show, FOX News first reported.

"Honey, I love you, but, 'Said I do,'" Bliefnick replied. "Not my mistake, not my mistake — I love my wife. I'm gonna get in trouble for that, aren't I?"

Harvey stared deadpan at Bliefnick and the studio audience laughed.



According to an online obituary, Rebecca was nominated for the international Daisy Award that honors exceptional care in 2020. She was also a certified trauma nurse, sexual assault nurse examiner and during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, she worked as a traveling nurse.

She also volunteered for an animal rescue group and dedicated her life to her three boys.

"Her boys were her world, her life's greatest gifts," the obituary said. "She was the quintessential 'boy mom,' aptly illustrated by building, for Halloween, Transformers costumes that actually transformed, creating custom 'first day of school' posters each year, and jumping all-in with fishing and frog hunting and anything sports."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.