Virginia Lab Beagles Celebrate One Year of Freedom with Heartwarming Birthday Party

It's a beagle birthday bash!

A Virginia animal rescue shared a video of an adorable birthday party hosted for a special squad of pups this week. The celebration was for a group of beagles celebrating their first anniversary of freedom after being rescued from a breeding facility in Cumberland.

Homeward Trails Animal Rescue took to Facebook on Thursday to share a clip from the party, which marked the former lab dogs' first freedom birthday. The canines received dog-sized birthday crowns, personalized bandanas, and a pet-friendly birthday cake.

"Oh what fun it is to be a Beagle allowed to have a life outside of confinement and torture," the Virginia rescue said in their post, referring to the past lives of the four dogs.

In 2022, the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) reported it officially removed every dog — roughly 4,00 beagles — from Envigo RMS LLC's facility in Cumberland, Virginia, over a six-week mission. The mass breeding facility was cited for numerous Animal Welfare Act violations before the rescue mission, HSUS said.

The dogs were being bred and sold to laboratories for animal experimentation at the facility. A Fox43 report said the company was also performing "unnecessarily painful medical experiments on dogs and puppies, including euthanasia without sedatives," according to investigators.

Homeward Trails Animal Rescue

The beagles removed from the facility were transported to independent shelter and rescue partners, including Fairfax-based Homeward Trails, which agreed to find homes for over 400 beagles from Envigo.

In a sweet redemption story, many of the 4,000 beagles rescued by HSUS have found loving homes, including one dog Prince Harry and Meghan Markle adopted.

For the birthday party, four beagles who found forever homes through Homeward Trails reunited for a heartfelt celebration!

In a YouTube video of the birthday party for the pups, the pooches run around, play with each other and eat treats of all kinds. The four dogs — Mia, Rose, Chewy, and Khali — also wore matching shirts and received personalized gift baskets to celebrate their reunion.

In 2022, Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, said she dreams of a world where more sweet celebrations like this one can happen.



"Many people don't realize that an average of 60,000 dogs just like these are still used in laboratories each year. Even as we celebrate these lucky dogs going to loving homes, we're focused on creating a future where no dogs will face that kind of fate."

To learn more about Homeward Trails Animal Rescue and its life-saving work, visit the rescue's website.

