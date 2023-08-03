Rescue Beagle Is 'Excited About Absolutely Everything' One Year After Leaving Breeding Facility

Mabel has gone through a metamorphosis.

A little over a year ago, the rescue beagle was removed from a now-shuttered Envigo facility in Cumberland, Virginia, along with around 4,000 other canines. According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Mabel spent seven years having litters of puppies at the facility, which bred beagles for animal testing and research.

In June 2022, Inotiv, Inc., Envigo's parent company, released a statement in June announcing it would close the Cumberland facility. The following month, Envigo and the government filed a plan, approved by a judge, to have the breeding facility's beagles safely removed by the Humane Society of the United States and then transported to animal shelters and rescues across the country, according to the Associated Press.

Mabel was among 25 beagles brought to PETA's Norfolk, Virginia, location from the Envigo facility. Natalie Hawkins, the HR director of PETA, has no intention of adopting one of the Envigo beagles but formed a bond with Mabel after she arrived at PETA.

PETA

Hawkins and her husband officially adopted the canine in August 2022. According to her dog mom, Mabel spent most of her first week at home dreaming.

"She slept for days," Hawkins tells PEOPLE about Mabel's arrival. "I imagine that it must've been impossible for her to sleep at the facility with the barking of 5,000 dogs constantly."

"I think those were her first moments of peace and quiet, and I could really tell," she adds.

After Mabel caught on some well-deserved rest, she approached the new world around her with grateful curiosity.

"Going outside, seeing birds, and all these things were new to her," Hawkins says.

PETA

As Mabel got more comfortable, the dog started going on more adventures with her new family.

"We took her to the beach, and she was amazed by that," Hawkins says.

She adds that Mabel was also enraptured "by the little things."

"She would just sit and look out the window for the longest time. And the rain, that was something that was new to her," the dog mom shares.

When Mabel arrived at Hawkins' home, she didn't know how to sleep in a dog bed, enjoy a treat, or play with a toy.

"All of these things were completely new to her," Hawkins says.

PETA

Today, the beagle is "more confident" and has found a new love for long walks. She's "still learning how to play with toys" but has mastered making new friends.

Mabel comes to work with Hawkins each day and is always eager to meet new people.

"She loves people. She loves everyone she meets," Hawkins says.

"I can't imagine what it must've been like for her to be trapped in a cage all day because she likes to do so many things. She likes to go out and explore everything," she adds.

PETA

Hawkins hopes Mabel's journey from a timid dog who didn't know how to play to a thankful canine "excited about absolutely everything" raises awareness about the animals still living in research facilities.

"I hope that this brings a lot of light that animal testing is still happening," Hawkins says, urging animal lovers to choose only cruelty-free products.

