Rescue Beagle Is 'Excited About Absolutely Everything' One Year After Leaving Breeding Facility

Mabel the beagle was among the over 4,000 canines removed from a now-shuttered Envigo breeding facility in July 2022

By
Kelli Bender
kelli bender head shot
Kelli Bender
Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2013. Her work has previously appeared on MTV, The Frisky, Vice, and Best Friends Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023 05:36PM EDT
Mabel, Envigo Rescue Beagle, One Year Later
Photo:

PETA

Mabel has gone through a metamorphosis.

A little over a year ago, the rescue beagle was removed from a now-shuttered Envigo facility in Cumberland, Virginia, along with around 4,000 other canines. According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Mabel spent seven years having litters of puppies at the facility, which bred beagles for animal testing and research.

In June 2022, Inotiv, Inc., Envigo's parent company, released a statement in June announcing it would close the Cumberland facility. The following month, Envigo and the government filed a plan, approved by a judge, to have the breeding facility's beagles safely removed by the Humane Society of the United States and then transported to animal shelters and rescues across the country, according to the Associated Press.

Mabel was among 25 beagles brought to PETA's Norfolk, Virginia, location from the Envigo facility. Natalie Hawkins, the HR director of PETA, has no intention of adopting one of the Envigo beagles but formed a bond with Mabel after she arrived at PETA.

Mabel, Envigo Rescue Beagle, One Year Later

PETA

Hawkins and her husband officially adopted the canine in August 2022. According to her dog mom, Mabel spent most of her first week at home dreaming.

"She slept for days," Hawkins tells PEOPLE about Mabel's arrival. "I imagine that it must've been impossible for her to sleep at the facility with the barking of 5,000 dogs constantly."

"I think those were her first moments of peace and quiet, and I could really tell," she adds.

After Mabel caught on some well-deserved rest, she approached the new world around her with grateful curiosity.

"Going outside, seeing birds, and all these things were new to her," Hawkins says.

Mabel, Envigo Rescue Beagle, One Year Later

PETA

As Mabel got more comfortable, the dog started going on more adventures with her new family.

"We took her to the beach, and she was amazed by that," Hawkins says.

She adds that Mabel was also enraptured "by the little things."

"She would just sit and look out the window for the longest time. And the rain, that was something that was new to her," the dog mom shares.

When Mabel arrived at Hawkins' home, she didn't know how to sleep in a dog bed, enjoy a treat, or play with a toy.

"All of these things were completely new to her," Hawkins says.

Mabel, Envigo Rescue Beagle, One Year Later

PETA

Today, the beagle is "more confident" and has found a new love for long walks. She's "still learning how to play with toys" but has mastered making new friends.

Mabel comes to work with Hawkins each day and is always eager to meet new people.

"She loves people. She loves everyone she meets," Hawkins says.

"I can't imagine what it must've been like for her to be trapped in a cage all day because she likes to do so many things. She likes to go out and explore everything," she adds.

Mabel, Envigo Rescue Beagle, One Year Later

PETA

Hawkins hopes Mabel's journey from a timid dog who didn't know how to play to a thankful canine "excited about absolutely everything" raises awareness about the animals still living in research facilities.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"I hope that this brings a lot of light that animal testing is still happening," Hawkins says, urging animal lovers to choose only cruelty-free products.

Related Articles
Roseate Spoonbill
Rare Bright Pink Bird Spotted in Wisconsin for the First Time in 178 Years
Officer in VA adopts kitten that was thrown out of car window
Va. Officer Adopts Kitten After She Was Reportedly Thrown from a Vehicle
A Hamiltonian beagle dog is drinking water from a bottle.
How Do You Keep Pets Safe in the Summer Heat? A Vet's Hot Weather Safety Tips for Pet Owners
Woman working from home, holding her French bulldog in the lap
Can I Leave Money to My Pet in My Will? A Lawyer's Advice on How to Legally Protect Your Pets
Rescue dogs' deaths
12 Rescue Dogs Die After AC Fails in Canines' Trailer on Way to Adoption Event, Nonprofit Says
a bear cools off in a JACUZZI during a US heatwave
Bear Caught Cooling Off in California Homeowner's Backyard Jacuzzi amid Heat Wave
puppy with cape cod shaped marking
Massachusetts Puppy Named Chowdah Born with Distinctive Marking Shaped Like Cape Cod
Manatees gathered together in a lagoon
Florida Sheriff's Office Asks Public to Stop Calling Them About Mating Manatee Sightings
This alligator, named Brooke, is owned by the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park and came to the UF Veterinary Hospital for a full diagnostic work-up on July 25
Massive Florida Zoo Alligator Gets CT Scan to Identify Strange but Common Problem
dog bite prevention
How Do You Prevent Stress-Induced Biting in Dogs? An Expert Trainer's Advice for Pet Parents
rescue golden retriever transformation
Rescue Shares Transformation of Dog Saved from Meat Trade: 'Amazing What One Month of Love Can Do'
for the animals doc
Twin Animal Activists 'Take Big Steps' to Solve Stray Pet 'Crisis' in Houston with Help from Alyssa Milano (Exclusive)
Collage of four of the best Dog Cooling Vests, each on a different color background.
The 12 Best Dog Cooling Vests of 2023, According to Pet Owners
three whales jump at same time
Three Whales Breach in Unison in 'Epic Whale Ballet' Off Cape Cod — Watch!
China Zoo Denies Claim They Have Bears That Are 'Humans in Disguise'
Chinese Zoo Denies Claims that Its Bears Are Humans In Disguise
Paris hilton Chihuahua Dog. teacup puppy named PRINCE TOKYO GIZMO
Paris Hilton Reveals Her New Teacup Puppy's Royal Name