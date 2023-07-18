Former Employee Shot Dead After Killing 2 at Louisiana Shipyard: Police

"Our initial investigation indicates the two victims were employees at the business and were targeted by a former employee," said the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office

Two workers were shot and killed at a Louisiana shipyard on Monday. The suspect, a former employee of the shipyard who was reportedly fired, was later fatally shot by officers at another location, according to authorities. 

According to a news release issued by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were summoned to FMT Shipyard and Repair in Harvey around 1 p.m. local time upon a report of a shooting. The deputies arrived to find two unresponsive adult males on the ground, each of whom suffered at least one gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene, and the incident was described by authorities as a double homicide.

“Our initial investigation indicates the two victims were employees at the business and were targeted by a former employee. The suspect was identified by witnesses and our detectives began efforts to locate him,” said the sheriff’s office statement. 

A group of uniformed and plainclothes deputies later arrived at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Manhattan Boulevard, and encountered the suspect walking to a nearby dumpster. 

“As they were approaching him, he took off running,” continued the sheriff’s office statement. "The suspect fired several shots at the deputies. Deputies returned fire, striking the suspect several times. The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene. His firearm was recovered.”

The deputy-involved shooting occurred around 2:45 pm, said authorities.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office later identified the two employees who were killed at the shipyard as Nakie James Brown, 48, and Dustin Parrie Jr., 20, both of Harvey, NOLA.com reported. 

The suspected gunman who was later killed by authorities was identified as Willis Thomas Jr., 31, of Harvey, Jefferson Parish Coroner Gerry Cvitanovich said Monday night. 

"They were all part of the same crew," said Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto, according to news station 4WWL. "So, he [the suspect] was targeting people on his crew."

Lopinto added that the alleged shooter, who was recently fired from his job, showed up at the shipyard unannounced and shot the two employees. It is unknown whether a confrontation occurred before the shooting or why the alleged gunman was fired from his employer. 

Additionally, the sheriff said that the mother of the suspect picked him up near the shipyard and drove him to the apartment complex but did not know that her son was allegedly linked to the shooting. 

In response to the incident, FMT Shipyard and Repair released a statement, per WDSU: "A tragic shooting event occurred earlier this afternoon at the FMT Shipyard in Harvey, LA. The Company understands that the shooting involving one shooter and two victims occurred today among contract workers at the facility. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families."

