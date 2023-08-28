Former 'Bachelorette' Contestant Josh Seiter Dead at 36 After Discussing Mental Health Struggles

Josh Seiter, a former contestant on The Bachelorette, has died. He was 36.

Seiter's death was confirmed by his family on Monday in a statement on his Instagram.

The announcement came just four days after the model — who appeared on season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015, vying for the heart of Kaitlyn Bristowe, but was eliminated during the first week — posted on social media about struggling with his mental health.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua's unexpected passing," Seiter's family wrote in the post. "As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world."

"His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone," they continued. "Although our heartache at Joshua's passing pains us beyond measure, we find comfort knowing that he is finally at peace."

Seiter's family did not disclose a cause of death. The statement concluded with a phone number for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for "anybody who is experiencing a mental health crisis and needs help."

"We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which we will leave up for the time being," they wrote. "While we do that, we would kindly ask for privacy as we grieve."

Prior to his death, Seiter was working as a model and an adult film actor. Earlier this year, the former reality TV contestant came out as bisexual. He was previously engaged to an exotic male dancer, according to Out Magazine.

The Bachelorette alum had also been open about his mental health journey on social media.

In July 2021, Seiter revealed he had previously attempted suicide and struggled with bipolar disorder, general anxiety disorder and obsessive compulsive disorder. "But I refuse to give up," he wrote in the Instagram caption.

A year later, he got candid about the struggles he overcame in his early 20s in a post on Instagram.

'When I was 21 I was completely catatonic and committed to a psychiatric ward. When I was 22 I tried taking my own life. At 23 I underwent electroshock therapy," he captioned a selfie. "Later that year I harnessed every bit of strength I had and applied to law school. At 25 I graduated law school top of my class. By 30 I became one of the most followed mental health advocates online and one of the top creators on OF. At almost 36, life is pretty dang near perfect. Never, ever give up. Your story isn’t written yet. Every chapter is leading to a more perfect ending. I promise ❤️ "

Seiter was also open about his sobriety milestones, writing beside a selfie in June: "Here’s to 3 years and 8 months of sobriety 💪🏻"

That same day, he posted another smiling photo with a message to his followers: "Remember to smile even when it’s the last thing on earth you feel like doing. It can change your whole day."

His final social media post came on Thursday when he shared a selfie on Instagram. Seiter wrote beside it, "Surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile."



If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

