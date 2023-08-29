Entertainment TV 'Bachelorette' Alum Josh Seiter Says He's 'Alive' After Death Announcement, Claims Post Was a Hack A Monday post on Seiter's Instagram announcing his death has been deleted and replaced by a Tuesday video of Seiter claiming the previous post was the result of a social media hack By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on August 29, 2023 03:22PM EDT Former Bachelorette suitor Josh Seiter says he's "alive and well" less than a day after his death was announced on his official Instagram Monday. On Tuesday, Seiter shared a video on the platform declaring he's actually alive and claiming his social media was hacked. "Hey, guys. As you can see, I am alive and well. My account was hacked," he said on Tuesday. "For the last 24 hours, I've been trying desperately to get into it. Somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness and the struggles I've gone through with depression and suicide attempts." "I'm sorry for all the pain they caused when they made that post," he continued. "I just got back into my account. I am going to do all I can with my team to try to identify who was behind this but again, I apologize for the confusion. And I will update you guys as more facts come in. Thank you, guys." Former 'Bachelorette' Contestant Josh Seiter Declares He Is Not Dead (Update) Seiter competed for Kaitlyn Bristowe's heart on her Bachelorette season airing in 2015, but he was eliminated in week one. Monday's death announcement — which has since been deleted — was attributed to his family. josh_seiter_official/Instagram Seiter had previously spoken out about struggling with his mental health. In July 2021, he spoke about a previous suicide attempt. He also addressed his struggles with bipolar disorder, general anxiety disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. "But I refuse to give up," he wrote on Instagram. Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Kaitlyn Bristowe Calls Former 'Bachelorette' Contestant Clint Arlis' Death an 'Absolute Tragedy' Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Seiter has been working as a model and adult film actor. He came out as bisexual earlier this year and according to Out Magazine, was previously engaged to an exotic male dancer. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.