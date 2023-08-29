'Bachelorette' Alum Josh Seiter Says He's 'Alive' After Death Announcement, Claims Post Was a Hack

Former Bachelorette suitor Josh Seiter says he's "alive and well" less than a day after his death was announced on his official Instagram Monday.

On Tuesday, Seiter shared a video on the platform declaring he's actually alive and claiming his social media was hacked.

"Hey, guys. As you can see, I am alive and well. My account was hacked," he said on Tuesday. "For the last 24 hours, I've been trying desperately to get into it. Somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness and the struggles I've gone through with depression and suicide attempts."

"I'm sorry for all the pain they caused when they made that post," he continued. "I just got back into my account. I am going to do all I can with my team to try to identify who was behind this but again, I apologize for the confusion. And I will update you guys as more facts come in. Thank you, guys."

Seiter competed for Kaitlyn Bristowe's heart on her Bachelorette season airing in 2015, but he was eliminated in week one.

Monday's death announcement — which has since been deleted — was attributed to his family.

Seiter had previously spoken out about struggling with his mental health. In July 2021, he spoke about a previous suicide attempt. He also addressed his struggles with bipolar disorder, general anxiety disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. "But I refuse to give up," he wrote on Instagram.

Seiter has been working as a model and adult film actor. He came out as bisexual earlier this year and according to Out Magazine, was previously engaged to an exotic male dancer.



