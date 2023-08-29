'Bachelorette' Alum Josh Seiter Says He's 'Alive' After Death Announcement, Claims Post Was a Hack

A Monday post on Seiter's Instagram announcing his death has been deleted and replaced by a Tuesday video of Seiter claiming the previous post was the result of a social media hack

Dory Jackson
Former Bachelorette suitor Josh Seiter says he's "alive and well" less than a day after his death was announced on his official Instagram Monday.

On Tuesday, Seiter shared a video on the platform declaring he's actually alive and claiming his social media was hacked.

"Hey, guys. As you can see, I am alive and well. My account was hacked," he said on Tuesday. "For the last 24 hours, I've been trying desperately to get into it. Somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness and the struggles I've gone through with depression and suicide attempts."

"I'm sorry for all the pain they caused when they made that post," he continued. "I just got back into my account. I am going to do all I can with my team to try to identify who was behind this but again, I apologize for the confusion. And I will update you guys as more facts come in. Thank you, guys."

Seiter competed for Kaitlyn Bristowe's heart on her Bachelorette season airing in 2015, but he was eliminated in week one.

Monday's death announcement — which has since been deleted — was attributed to his family.

'Bachelorette' Suitor Josh Seiter

josh_seiter_official/Instagram

Seiter had previously spoken out about struggling with his mental health. In July 2021, he spoke about a previous suicide attempt. He also addressed his struggles with bipolar disorder, general anxiety disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. "But I refuse to give up," he wrote on Instagram.

Josh Seiter on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette

Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Seiter has been working as a model and adult film actor. He came out as bisexual earlier this year and according to Out Magazine, was previously engaged to an exotic male dancer.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

