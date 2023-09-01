Dyson Owners Say This Cordless Vacuum Is ‘as Good, If Not Better’ — and It’s Only $110 at Amazon

“We used this vacuum on the tile floors and you can literally see it picking up all of the hair”

By
Published on September 1, 2023 06:30AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Labor Day sales have kicked off in full force, whether you’re looking to stock up on fall fashion or grab new headphones and a warming comforter

But if you’ve been on the hunt for a handy stick vacuum cleaner, consider snapping up the Foppapedretti Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it has double discounts at Amazon. The top-rated device has powerful suction that can hit up to 25,000 pascals, effortlessly picking up dirt, debris, dust, pet hair, and other messes. It works on a number of surfaces, including hardwood floors, low- and mid-pile carpets, tile, and marble. Once fully charged, the machine can operate for up to 35 minutes at a time. 

The vacuum is also complete with a four-stage HEPA filtration system, designed to capture 99.99 percent of dust as small as 0.3 microns. This helps make it easier to breathe indoors — and all you have to do is turn on the vacuum. Plus, the device has a flexible brush head and LED headlights, illuminating all the dust you may have otherwise missed. And when it’s time to release all the dirt you’ve collected, just press a single button from the dustbin. 

Foppapedretti Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $110 with Coupon

A whopping 12,000 Amazon shoppers have given the stick vacuum a five-star rating, with users noting that it “compares to a Dyson” and adding that vacuuming now takes “half the time.” One shopper said, “It cleaned much more thoroughly than my name brand robot vacuum in very little time,” while another wrote: “We used this vacuum on the tile floors and you can literally see it picking up all of the hair.”

“As an owner of two Dyson cordless vacuums, this is amazing,” a third shopper explained. “I bought the first cordless Dyson years ago; that said, it is as good, if not better, than my Dyson.” They also wrote, “I ordered another for my son for his rental house and one for my mom. It is light enough for her to use and doesn’t hurt her back.” They finished off by saying that it “works amazing,” adding that other shoppers “won’t be disappointed.” 

Head to Amazon to grab the Foppapedretti Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it’s just $110, then keep scrolling to check out even more vacuum deals happening right now. 

Shop More Cordless Vacuums at Amazon

Tma Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $75 with Coupon 

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $369 (Save 21%)

Fichaiy Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $31 with Coupon

