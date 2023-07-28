A Stick Vacuum That Cleans the House in ‘Half the Time’ Is on Sale for Just $130 at Amazon Today

If you’ve grown weary of lugging out the heavy upright vacuum every time you need to clean the house, it’s time for a change. Opt for a cordless vacuum, which gives you free rein of the house — no cords trailing behind you.

Look to the Foppapedretti Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it’s just $130 at Amazon thanks to double discounts. The vacuum cleaner has powerful suction and a brushless digital motor that work in tandem to hit suction powers up to 25,000 pascals on its highest mode. The device effortlessly picks up dirt, debris, dust, and pet hair on a number of surfaces, including hardwood floors, low- and mid-pile carpets, tile, and marble. The vacuum has two modes, standard and max, and can run for up to 35 minutes when fully charged.

The vacuum is designed with a four-stage HEPA filtration system, which the brand says can capture up to 99.99 percent of microscopic particles from odors, smoke, and allergens. The flexible brush head allows easy access into tight corners and effortless maneuvering around obstacles. Plus, the vacuum can be converted into a handheld device to target specific places around the house, like in between couch cushions and drapes.

Over 11,000 Amazon shoppers have given the cordless vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with users saying they can “get the job done quickly” with the device, adding that they can clean in “half the time.” One user said, “This is the best quiet vacuum I have ever used,” while another reviewer wrote: “You don't need to spend all your money on a stick vacuum; this one works super well.”

A third five-star reviewer shared, “This vacuum is cost effective with a very powerful suction that instantly picks up pet hair and dust on tile and hardwood floors.” They appreciated that the “headlights make it easy to track dust and debris in dark corners,” plus they wrote, “I can vacuum without bending over [and] killing my back.”

