Zooey Deschanel Is 'So Excited' to Host the Holidays with Jonathan Scott: 'I Love Cooking'

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are the ultimate "holiday enthusiasts."

The actress and HGTV star are getting ready to spend their fourth Christmas as a couple together. After helping deck the halls of the White House for a new special, they're excited to host the holidays this year in their own home.

"Jonathan and I are really looking forward to having a wonderful Christmas with [my kids] and with our families," says Deschanel, 42, while announcing that her app Merryfield will now give rewards for all submitted paper receipts from any store. "We've just moved into a new home so we're so excited to be able to host some of the holiday festivities here."

The two closed on their Los Angeles home in June 2020 and have already broken in the house for the holidays with a Thanksgiving celebration. Now Deschanel tells PEOPLE that she is ready to make some new Christmas memories.

"I love baking with my kids," says the mom to son Charlie Wolf, 5, and daughter Elsie Otter, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. "A lot of times I'm touring during Christmas, but She and Him is not touring this year, so hopefully we'll get a little bit of caroling in, and I love making Christmas cookies."

The Elf star confesses she hasn't been able to cook as much lately as she'd like because she's been working, "but when I'm not working, especially, I love cooking."

It's no surprise then that Deschanel is the chef in the family. "[Jonathan] cleans up. It's not like he can't cook, but cooking, I'm good at and it's something I enjoy," she says. "And he's like, 'Okay, if you give me a recipe, I can do it.' But it's not like he is like, 'Oh, yay, I get to cook.' "

While the Property Brothers host and the Golden Globe nominee may not share the same passion for cooking, they do share a love for the Christmas season. "Jonathan and I both are huge Christmas holiday enthusiasts, so it's kind of our favorite time of year," says Deschanel.

"I think the best part about Christmas, now being grownups, is just seeing it through the eyes of our kids," she adds. "They're really so excited and everything is kind of wonderful."

The New Girl star wants to help spread that wonderful feeling throughout the holiday season by giving back with Merryfield.

"I think the holidays can be such a fun time, but also can be such a stressful time because people end up spending more money and they want to give gifts that their family and their friends will enjoy," she tells PEOPLE. "But it's expensive, and food is expensive."

Merryfield, an app Deschanel co-founded with David Mayer and Joe Dickson, offers users rewards that can be turned into gift cards by scanning receipts from any retailer. Per a release, the app will now offer additional rewards for any receipt scanned, not just those including the "better-for-you" brands featured on the app.

"We just want it to be a total win-win for everyone," Deschanel tells PEOPLE. "We want it to be easy for people to save money using Merryfield, and we're making it even easier starting this holiday season."