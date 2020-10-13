Zooey Deschanel Says Jonathan Scott Loves Everything She Cooks: 'We Have the Same Taste Buds'

Zooey Deschanel has a magic touch in the kitchen!

The New Girl actress, 40, and her boyfriend, Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott, have spent a majority of the last several months together while quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles. Throughout that time, Deschanel has perfected her skills in the kitchen.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I started cooking a lot. I cooked for my boyfriend a lot and he liked everything I cooked," she tells PEOPLE with a laugh. "It's just fortunate that we both have the same taste buds."

Her two children on the other hand are a little bit more difficult to please: "They only eat certain things," says Deschanel, who shares Elsie, 5, and Charlie, 3, with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. Recently their favorite food was ravioli, but the next week they were over it. "Trying to mix it up so that they don't get too bored has definitely helped," she says, adding that she also likes to get them involved in the cooking process. "We'll make soft pretzels — they really enjoy playing with the dough."

Image zoom Your Food's Roots/Attn

Deschanel has been more conscious about the food she puts in her body since she began hosting Your Food's Roots three years ago. The series from ATTN: premieres its' third season later this month and explores how the food choices you make affect you, the people around you, and the environment.

Image zoom Your Food's Roots/Attn

After speaking with a variety of farmers, food experts, and food historians for the show, Deschanel became a vegetarian. "The main thing is it's just so hard to know where meat is coming from. It's so difficult to know if it was sustainably raised humanely raised," she says. "I really felt like I couldn't be sure where it was coming from most of the time. So I stopped eating meat."

She's also more aware of where and how she buys all of the food she eats. "I started really trying to buy from local farmers and understanding the importance of buying food in season," Deschanel explains. "I mean, if just for the fact that it tastes a lot better, but it's better for the environment because you're not buying something that's been grown in the Southern Hemisphere and shipped across the world."

Image zoom Your Food's Roots/Attn

She now has a bit of a green thumb as well and grows tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchinis, kale, and basil in her own farmstand garden.