Zooey Deschanel 'Debunks Some of the Worst Myths About Food' in Trailer for Her New Show 'What Am I Eating?'

The series will premiere on May 23 on Max, PEOPLE can reveal exclusively

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.

Published on May 4, 2023 01:00 PM

Zooey Deschanel is answering everyone's burning questions about food.

The New Girl alum's new series, What Am I Eating?, will drop on May 23 on Max, PEOPLE can reveal exclusively. Throughout the six-episode show, Deschanel aims to set the record straight on misconceptions about food.

"I'm Zooey Deschanel, and I'm on a mission to debunk some of the worst myths about food," she says in the trailer above.

As the camera pans to several types of oils and veggies, Deschanel asks a series of thought-provoking questions. "What if all the stories we heard about fats are based on a lie?" she says. "I want to know which oils to use for which purpose? Is organic actually worth it?"

Throughout the sneak peek of the series, produced by ATTN:, Deschanel clearly isn't afraid to get her hands dirty. In one scene, she wears an oversized hat and overalls as she gardens outdoors.

"Feeling very farmer-y," she quips.

In another shot, she kneads a sticky dough and poses the question: "What if we've been mislead about bread?"

Some of the truth she's uncovering encompasses very practical questions most home cooks have each day like, "How long until my fruit goes bad?"

"I'm working with a team of experts to uncover the answers to all our questions," she says.

Of course, funny actress manages to pack the show with some puns. "This is a high five pie!" she says at the end of the teaser as she takes a bite out of the dessert.

She closes out the trailer with one last joke. As she drinks an old fashioned milkshake at a restaurant counter, she says, "I feel like if I sit here long enough, I might get discovered!"

The actress has been busy working on lots of passion projects lately. In March, her boyfriend Jonathan Scott, spoke with PEOPLE at Elton John's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party about his girlfriend's eye for design on their stunning L.A. home remodel.

"She has incredible taste, so she picked a lot of the finishes and the wallpapers and things like that," Jonathan told PEOPLE of Deschanel. During the renovation process, he focused on construction while she took on the role of interior designer.

"I've never in my life trusted somebody else to make any design decisions in my house," he continued. "So when we were doing it for our house, it was nerve-wracking, but she's incredible."

The pair, who have been together since August 2019 after meeting on an episode of Carpool Karaoke, live there with Deschanel's two kids, son Charlie Wolf and daughter Elsie Otter, whom she shares with her ex Jacob Pechenik.

What Am I Eating? premieres May 23 on Max.

