Amazon Shoppers Rely on This Mini Rice Cooker to Deliver 'Fluffy, Perfect Rice Every Time'
The perfect bowl of rice can be surprisingly hard to achieve. You can easily burn grains on your stove, overcook them into mush, or undercook a pot of crunchy, inedible rice. Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have found just the thing that "delivers fluffy, perfect rice every time."
That's the NHS lineup of rice cookers by Zojirushi, the editor-loved brand that makes some of the best rice cookers and kitchen appliances you can buy on the market. These particular models are no-fuss and easy to use, quickly whipping up bowls of rice by a simple press of the button. The line comes in three sizes, including a mini 3-cup option that won't take up room on space-limited countertops — and it's even on sale for $48 at Amazon.
Buy It! Zojirushi NHS-06 3-Cup Rice Cooker, $47.99 (orig. $53.99); amazon.com
All you need is a 1-to-1 ratio of rice and water to make the perfect bowls of rice that reviewers say this cooker is capable of. This rice cooker even comes with a 6-ounce measuring cup that makes enough rice for about two people in each scoop. Its see-through glass lid also makes it easier to track the cooker's progress, and it will automatically stop cooking once your rice is ready. You can use the included spatula to transfer the rice into bowls, and the inner cooking pan is non-stick so you won't have a hard time cleaning up.
The popular gadget has more than 5,600 five-star ratings from Amazon reviewers. One described it as "a rice cooker you can't pass up," adding, "This rice cooker is everything I wanted! I bought this rice cooker for a few reasons. Firstly, I wanted a brand I knew I could trust to deliver good rice and Zojirushi is the best brand of rice cookers. Secondly, I wanted something cheap. That's why I was happy to find this model which is about $45 to $65 depending on the size you go with. Lastly, I wanted a rice cooker that was small and the 3-cup size is perfect for me. And boy do I love the simplicity of flipping a switch and letting the rice cook all on its own!"
It's "so easy to make great rice" with Zojirushi's mini cooker, said another shopper. "We do have a 6-cup cooker, but this little one is perfect for four to six people and cooks the rice perfectly. I should have bought this years ago. A great appliance, and it doesn't take up much room on the counter. Works great, easy to use and so easy to clean up. The best cooker around!"
If you want even more functions, the 6- and 10-cup models include keep-warm capabilities and a steamer basket. They're both on sale, meaning you can grab these larger but "simple and effective" cookers starting at just $57. Shop all three of Zojirushi's NHS rice cookers at Amazon now.
Buy It! Zojirushi NHS-10 6-Cup Rice Cooker, $56.99 (orig. $67); amazon.com
Buy It! Zojirushi NHS-18 10-Cup Rice Cooker, $64.99 (orig. $77); amazon.com
