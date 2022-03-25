Zoë François' Banana Bread with Chocolate-Hazelnut Swirls
"I've created many banana bread recipes over the years but this is my hands-down favorite," says the pastry chef and star of Magnolia Network's Zoë Bakes. "The butter and brown sugar add to the richness, which makes it dessert-worthy but not so sweet that you can't also eat it for breakfast"
Gallery
Recipe Summary
"I've created many banana bread recipes over the years but this is my hands-down favorite," says pastry chef Zoë François. The star of Magnolia Network's Zoë Bakes continues, "The butter and brown sugar add to the richness, which makes it dessert-worthy but not so sweet that you can't also eat it for breakfast."
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
"The riper the banana, the more intense the flavor and sweetness," says François. "I always keep ripe bananas in my freezer so they are ready when I want a loaf of banana bread."