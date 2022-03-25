Zoë François' Banana Bread with Chocolate-Hazelnut Swirls

"I've created many banana bread recipes over the years but this is my hands-down favorite," says the pastry chef and star of Magnolia Network's Zoë Bakes. "The butter and brown sugar add to the richness, which makes it dessert-worthy but not so sweet that you can't also eat it for breakfast"

By People Staff

Credit: Jennifer Causey

2 hrs 20 mins
20 mins
16
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°. Generously grease 2 (8x4-inch) loaf pans with butter; line with parchment paper, and grease parchment with butter.

  • Combine bananas, brown sugar, butter, milk, eggs and vanilla in a large bowl, and stir well with a wooden spoon. Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a separate bowl. Add dry ingredients to banana mixture; stir just until smooth.

  • Heat chocolate-hazelnut spread in a small microwaveable bowl in the microwave until just softened, about 30 seconds.

  • Divide half of the banana batter evenly between the prepared pans. Dollop half of the chocolate-hazelnut spread over the 2 pans, and run a knife through batter in a zigzag pattern to distribute. Top each with remaining banana batter, and then remaining chocolate-hazelnut spread; swirl into batter with knife again.

  • Bake in oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, about 50 minutes. Let cakes cool in pans 10 minutes; transfer from pans to a wire rack to cool completely.

Tips

"The riper the banana, the more intense the flavor and sweetness," says François. "I always keep ripe bananas in my freezer so they are ready when I want a loaf of banana bread."

