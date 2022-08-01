Zoë François' Banana Bread with Chocolate-Hazelnut Swirls
"I've created many banana bread recipes over the years but this is my hands-down favorite," says pastry chef Zoë François. "The butter and brown sugar add to the richness, which makes it dessert-worthy but not so sweet that you can't also eat it for breakfast."
"All of the flavors play so perfectly with the nutty, chocolate flavors in the Nutella," The star of Magnolia Network's Zoë Bakes continues. "It's the perfect balance of flavors. "
Plus, François loves the ease of this bread recipe and says "This recipe is so easy to make, all you need is a big bowl to stir it in, no fancy equipment. Simply delicious."
Ingredients
- ½ cup (4 oz.) unsalted butter, melted, plus more for greasing pans
- 2 cups mashed very ripe bananas (4 large bananas)
- 1 cup lightly packed brown sugar
- ½ cup whole milk
- 2 large eggs, at room temperature
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 3 ⅓ cups (about 14¼ oz.) all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 ½ teaspoons baking soda
- 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt
- ½ cup chocolate-hazelnut spread (like Nutella)
Directions
- Step 1Preheat oven to 350°. Generously grease 2 (8x4-inch) loaf pans with butter; line with parchment paper, and grease parchment with butter.
- Step 2Combine bananas, brown sugar, butter, milk, eggs and vanilla in a large bowl, and stir well with a wooden spoon. Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a separate bowl. Add dry ingredients to banana mixture; stir just until smooth.
- Step 3Heat chocolate-hazelnut spread in a small microwaveable bowl in the microwave until just softened, about 30 seconds.
- Step 4Divide half of the banana batter evenly between the prepared pans. Dollop half of the chocolate-hazelnut spread over the 2 pans, and run a knife through batter in a zigzag pattern to distribute. Top each with remaining banana batter, and then remaining chocolate-hazelnut spread; swirl into batter with knife again.
- Step 5Bake in oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, about 50 minutes. Let cakes cool in pans 10 minutes; transfer from pans to a wire rack to cool completely.
Tips
"The riper the banana, the more intense the flavor and sweetness," says François. "I always keep ripe bananas in my freezer so they are ready when I want a loaf of banana bread."