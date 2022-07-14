Zendaya Gets Stitches After Kitchen Injury: 'This Is Why I Don't Cook'
A recent cooking accident ended in first-time stitches for Zendaya.
The Euphoria actress, 25, shared a trio of images on Instagram Wednesday that showed her index finger bandaged after she apparently cut herself in the kitchen.
"See now...this is why I don't cook," the star captioned the snapshot.
Another picture stamped "Update" shows the finger being stitched up by medical professionals, while a third features Zendaya smiling with her finger pointed upwards.
"Baby's first stitches LOL back to never cooking again," she wrote.
It's unclear what The Spider-Man: No Way Home alum was trying to make, but the actress is known for indulging in good food.
Late last month, Zendaya and her actor-boyfriend Tom Holland were spotted at Melba's Restaurant, owned by celebrity chef Melba Wilson, in New York City.
The couple indulged in comfort food classics like macaroni and cheese, fried catfish tenders and fried chicken, a source told PEOPLE.
"They were totally cool and friendly with other guests – taking pictures and having a great time. Tom was overheard saying how much he loved the food," the source said.
Earlier this week, the star celebrated her HBO show's multiple Emmy nominations, becoming the award show's youngest woman ever nominated for producing, and the youngest two-time lead acting nominee, per Variety.
"Making this show with this cast and crew of the most incredibly talented people that I get the privilege of learning from everyday has been a highlight of my life," she wrote on Instagram on July 12.