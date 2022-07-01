Zendaya and Tom Holland Spotted Having Dinner at Melba Wilson's Restaurant in Harlem

"They were totally cool and friendly with other guests – taking pictures and having a great time," a source told PEOPLE of Zendaya and Holland

Date night for Tom Holland and Zendaya!

The couple was spotted in casual attire grabbing a bite at Melba's Restaurant, owned by celebrity chef Melba Wilson, in Harlem earlier this week.

Zendaya, 25, looked cute and comfy in a pink tee worn under a patterned denim button-up paired with black pants, while Holland, 26, donned a solid grey crew neck with jeans and sneakers.

"They were totally cool and friendly with other guests – taking pictures and having a great time. Tom was overheard saying how much he loved the food," a source told PEOPLE.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home costars indulged in comfort food classics like macaroni and cheese, fried catfish tenders, and fried chicken, the source added.

After their meal, they snapped a photo with Wilson and her son, Salif Cassie.

Zendaya and Holland have been linked since 2017, and in November last year, the Uncharted actor opened up about wanting to keep their relationship private.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," Holland told GQ for the magazine's Men of the Year issue.

He added, "I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."

Holland gushed about Zendaya, telling GQ she's been "instrumental" in his life over the past few years. The Euphoria star also told the magazine that having others get a glimpse at her personal life is both "confusing and invasive."