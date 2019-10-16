Image zoom Jennifer Causey

The judge on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship makes holiday treats that are a sight to see

Zac Young’s Red Velvet ‘Eyeball’ Cake Truffles

1 (8-oz.) pkg. cream cheese, at room temperature

¾ cup powdered sugar

1 Tbsp. unsweetened cocoa

1 (15.25-oz.) pkg. red velvet cake mix, prepared according to pkg. directions and cooled

30 fresh raspberries (from 1 pt. raspberries)

1 (24-oz.) pkg. white candy coating disks (such as Wilton Candy Melts)

1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

30 peach-flavored gummy ring candies

30 chocolate chips

Red decorating gel

1. Whisk together cream cheese, powdered sugar and cocoa in a large bowl until smooth. Crumble cooled red velvet cake into cream cheese mixture, and gently stir until loosely combined but not mashed.

2. Place ¼ cup of the crumb mixture in the palm of hand. Press 1 raspberry in center of crumb mixture, and roll into a 2-inch ball or slightlyoval shape with raspberry in center. Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Repeat process with remaining crumb mixture and raspberries, making 30 cake balls; freeze until slightly firm, about 15 minutes.

3. Melt candy melts according to package directions in a microwavable bowl that is tall and deep enough for dipping. Stir in vegetable oil.

4. Using a metal fork, dip each ball into the white coating, allowing excess to drip off; place on a baking pan lined with parchment paper.

5. Before the coating sets, place a peach ring for the “iris” of the “eye”; place an upside-down chocolate chip in center of ring for the “pupil.” Repeat with remaining cake balls, ring candies and chocolate chips.

6. Once coating has hardened, use red decorating gel to pipe lines on the side of each eyeball to create bloodshot veins.

Makes: 30 truffles

Active time: 45 minutes

Total time: 1 hour