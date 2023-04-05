Zac Young's Brownie Batter Easter Truffles Are a Chocolatey Alternative to Dying Eggs

"It's childhood, but grown up!" says pastry chef Zac Young of this creative Easter dessert. "I've loved Easter eggs of all kinds since I was a kid and I wanted to pair that with another childhood favorite: licking the beaters."

The judge on Food Network's Spring Baking Championship: Easter says that the flavor and texture of the dessert mimic the deviously delicious taste of brownie batter. "It tastes like your mother is going to yell at you," he jokes, "appropriately chocolatey, with a grit from the sugar — and then you have the sweet, smooth, white chocolate shell with a hint of berries."

The fruity taste comes from the colorful shells. "Instead of using food coloring, I incorporate freeze-dried fruits, which give great color and a hint of flavor to the chocolate shell," explains Young.

Zac Young's Brownie Batter Easter Eggs

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup packed light brown sugar

½ cup unsweetened cocoa

6 Tbsp. (3 oz.) unsalted butter, melted

½ tsp. kosher salt

¼ cup whole milk

¼ cup miniature chocolate chips

¾ cup freeze-dried blueberries (about ¾ oz.)

12 oz. white chocolate bars, roughly chopped

¼ cup vegetable shortening

1. Place flour in a medium-size microwavable bowl. Microwave on high for 90 seconds, stopping to stir every 30 seconds. Stir in brown sugar, cocoa, butter and salt until combined; mixture will be dry and crumbly. Add milk, and stir until a dough forms. Stir in chocolate chips.

2. Place dough on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper; divide dough evenly into 16 portions (about 2 tablespoons each). Roll each portion into a ball, and shape into an oval to make "eggs." Place each egg on its side on parchment, and freeze for 20 minutes while you make the blueberry mixture.

3. Process freeze-dried blueberries in a spice grinder or food processor until they form a fine powder, about 15 seconds; transfer to a small bowl, and set aside. Place white chocolate in a medium-size microwavable bowl. Microwave on high until just melted, about 90 seconds, stopping to stir every 15 seconds. Add shortening, and stir until combined. Stir in powdered blueberries. Pour into a bowl or mason jar.

4. Working with 1 egg at a time, place a wooden pick in base of egg, and dip in blueberry mixture to coat; swirl egg to shake off excess. Return dipped egg to parchment. Twist wooden pick to remove, and patch any holes with a small dot of blueberry mixture. Repeat process with remaining eggs and blueberry mixture. If blueberry mixture starts to thicken, microwave in 5-second intervals until just warm again. Chill eggs on parchment until set, about 15 minutes.

Serves: 16

Active time: 25 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Quick tip! To make different colored eggs, Young suggests using freeze-dried strawberries for pink and freeze-dried mango for yellow.