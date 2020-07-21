This $13 Watermelon Cutting Hack Has Garnered More Than 3 Million Views on TikTok

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Of all the things that have gone viral on TikTok — dances, influencer drama, and basically anything Jason Derulo posts — perhaps the most unique is one kitchen gadget that’s garnered more than 3 million viewers within just two days.

TikTok user @corripowell uploaded a clip of the Yueshico watermelon slicer in action, seamlessly rolling and cutting through the fruit in less than 30 seconds, and within 48 hours, the video has garnered more than 100,000 likes (plus more than 3 million views) and has turned into a viral sensation. Not to mention, it’s turned Gen Z social media users into fans of kitchenware. Some of the commenters couldn’t believe how well the tool works. “What sorcery is this,” wrote one.

Others were swift in shopping out the magical device. “The best thing I have bought because of TikTok,” wrote one commenter. “I needed this in my life.”

Now, the viral video clearly makes the case for investing in this thing. Of all the fruits to slice, watermelon always seems to be a tough feat. Maybe it’s the size, maybe it’s the rind. Regardless, chopping up the summertime favorite is like the equivalent of doing an hour-long HIIT workout in 90-degree heat. A.k.a., it’s extremely challenging and definitely works up a sweat. But, like any good internet find, this slicer requires minimum effort.

All you have to do is push the tool into halved chunks of fruit and its windmill-esque blades cut the pieces into perfect bite-size pieces. Once you hit the rind on the other side, you pull out the slicer and all of the chunks come with it. Just like that, you’ve got the makings of a wonderful afternoon snack and the beginning of what could become a yummy fruit salad.

This funky device is something that makes life so much easier and more enjoyable. How can you be stressed when you’ve got this thing in motion? Plus, it’s safe for kids to use because instead of blades, the slicer uses rounded edges. And if you’re not reliant on TikTok for your product recommendations, the tool has fans on Amazon, too. It’s racked up nearly 1,300 reviews and has a solid 4.3-star rating on the site, and shoppers there are just as impressed.

“If you wanna cut up a melon real fast for the family, this is the thing,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It turns a tedious job into a very fast process… I'm very happy with this purchase — it's a bit goofy, but it does a fun job of solving a problem.”

Below, you can shop this internet-famous kitchen tool and perhaps get your career as a TikTok influencer started. If not, it’ll make your meal prep easier, and that’s basically as exciting (and requires much less dancing).

