YouTubers Rhett and Link Give an Inside Look at How Desserts Are Made at the Cheesecake Factory

YouTube stars Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal are pulling back the curtain at some of the most popular fast-casual chains in the U.S.

For over a decade, the two childhood friends have shared food-related videos with more than 17 million YouTube subscribers on Good Mythical Morning. Now McLaughlin and Neal are taking their adventurous personalities from the computer screen and to the small screen on Inside Eats with Rhett & Link.

The dynamic duo will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at popular food brands and restaurant chains on the new Food Network series premiering on Sunday. In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, McLaughlin and Neal try their hand at dessert decorating at the Cheesecake Factory.

In the clip, the internet stars attempt to roll fresh strawberries in a glaze with the guidance of a Cheesecake Factory employee, P.J. But the seemingly simple task was tricky for the pair who quickly needed assistance from their teacher.

Hosts Charles "Link" Neal and Rhett McLaughlin work with Cheesecake Factory employee PJ Starr, as seen on Inside Eats with Rhett and Link, Season 1. Credit: Food Network

Of course, the YouTube icons cracked jokes in the usual lighthearted fashion that their fans know and love. "What is this, a business?" joked Neal when the phone rang in the background as they tried glazing the berries.

The show also highlights the same educational element that the pair are known for on their YouTube channel. The clip explains the long history of cheesecakes, explaining that the desserts' origin dates back to Ancient Greece and how it was even served to ancient Olympians.

Back in the action, the exclusive clip shows them carefully topping a cheesecake slice with the glazed fruit and using a special piping machine to add uniform whipped cream swirls to the plate.

"Look at that, we made a masterpiece," said McLaughlin. Adds Neal: "No, we made the simplest one and it took forever."

In the four, 30-minute episodes, McLaughlin and Neal also explore the inner workings of Chipotle, Coolhaus Ice Cream and Beyond Meat.

"We've spent over a decade tasting, rating and ranking everything, from the world's most expensive desserts to 40-year-old ham and eggs," the pair said in a statement. "Thankfully, we survived and got a TV show. We're ready to unleash our well-trained tongues on America's favorite food brands."