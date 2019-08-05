Stewart has always looked elegant and classic, as evidenced by her high school yearbook photo from 1959.
Then Martha Kostyra, she was a student at Barnard College when she was named one of Glamour‘s 10 best-dressed college girls.
Stewart was ahead of her time: here, she wears shorts while on campus at Barnard College, a decision that was quite controversial in 1960!
Stewart posted this throwback to Instagram saying, “A photo from my modeling days — even then I loved cows and farms and country.”
Stewart started modeling at 15 and continued through college. Her clients ranged from Unilever to Chanel. She even made hunting for chicken eggs look chic!
Would you expect anything less than perfection when attending a party at Stewart’s home?
A fanny pack and a visor? Stewart knew how to hike in style!
Where can we buy this gold jacket?
Martha alongside her pal, Oprah Winfrey, in 1995.
Even in coveralls and gardening gloves, Stewart looks fantastic.
Born to be wild! Stewart struck a pose on a motorcycle in this 1990 shot.
Looking ever-so-chic in a floor-length black gown and pearls, topped off with a bit of champagne!