These Photos of Young Martha Stewart Prove She's an Ageless Beauty

Martha Stewart turned 78 on Aug. 3, 2019, but these photos of her from her modeling days prove that she has always had the 'it' factor
By Andrea Wurzburger
August 05, 2019 04:33 PM

1 of 13

Don Murray/ZUMAPRESS.com

Stewart has always looked elegant and classic, as evidenced by her high school yearbook photo from 1959.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Frank Horvat/Condé Nast via Getty

Then Martha Kostyra, she was a student at Barnard College when she was named one of Glamour‘s 10 best-dressed college girls.

3 of 13

Anthony Camerano/AP/Shutterstock

Stewart was ahead of her time: here, she wears shorts while on campus at Barnard College, a decision that was quite controversial in 1960! 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

Martha Stewart/Instagram

Stewart posted this throwback to Instagram saying, “A photo from my modeling days — even then I loved cows and farms and country.” 

Advertisement

5 of 13

Susuan Wood/Getty

Stewart started modeling at 15 and continued through college. Her clients ranged from Unilever to Chanel. She even made hunting for chicken eggs look chic! 

6 of 13

Evelyn Floret/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty

Would you expect anything less than perfection when attending a party at Stewart’s home?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

Martha Stewart/Instagram

A fanny pack and a visor? Stewart knew how to hike in style! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

Martha Stewart/Instagram

Where can we buy this gold jacket?

Advertisement

9 of 13

Walter McBride/MediaPunch

Martha alongside her pal, Oprah Winfrey, in 1995. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

Terry O'Neill/Iconic Images/Getty

Even in coveralls and gardening gloves, Stewart looks fantastic. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

Terry O'Neill/Iconic Images/Getty

Born to be wild! Stewart struck a pose on a motorcycle in this 1990 shot.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Looking ever-so-chic in a floor-length black gown and pearls, topped off with a bit of champagne! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Food

All Topics in Food

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.