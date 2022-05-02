You Can Send Ina Garten's Famous Chocolate Cake to Your Mom for Mother's Day

Ina Garten, who first partnered with Goldbelly in December, is now offering her signature cake just in time for Mother's Day

Ina Garten is making Mother's Day extra special this year.

The Barefoot Contessa star, 74, shared on Monday that her popular Beatty's Chocolate Cake is available to be shipped overnight through Goldbelly — just in case you don't feel like baking it yourself.

"Show Mom some love this week by baking her my favorite Beatty's chocolate cake!" Garten captioned a photo of the four-layer, ultra-chocolatey cake.

"But if she's somewhere else or you're too exhausted to bake (aren't we all??!) you can order my chocolate cake to be shipped overnight from Goldbelly.com. Mom will love you right back! ❤️❤️❤️" she added.

While baking up the rich dessert would be a labor of love well worth it, the Food Network star's alternative proves just as enticing (if not even more exciting!) for mom on May 8.

The chocolate cake, which is best known for its rich buttercream frosting and addition of freshly brewed coffee in the batter, is $89.95 on Goldbelly and includes free shipping.

"Beatty's chocolate cake came about because a very good friend invited us for dinner and he served us a chocolate cake. And I was like, 'This is the best chocolate cake I've ever had and where does it come from?'" Garten explained on Goldbelly TV. "And he said, 'Well, my grandmother made it.' And so he gave me the recipe for the chocolate cake and that became a really important thing."

"It's a classic American chocolate cake but it just tastes better than you expect it to," she added.

In December, Garten announced her partnership with the food delivery giant, revealing what signature Barefoot Contessa treats the line would carry.

"I hope you love these freshly baked desserts as much as I do," Garten said, adding that she was "thrilled" it was coming "just in time for the holidays."

From her Chocolate Chunk Cookies to her Outrageous Chocolate Brownies, Garten's Goldbelly sweets include some of her most beloved cookbook recipes, all ranging from $64.95 to $99.95.

Ina's Coconut Cake is another highlight in her list of Goldbelly offerings. The white cake is sandwiched between layers of cream cheese frosting and completely coated in shredded coconut.

Ina Garten and Jeffrey Garten Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Garten recently spoke with PEOPLE to celebrate the kickoff of her new discovery+ show Be My Guest. In the interview, she spoke about how the COVID-19 pandemic changed her daily routine with husband Jeffrey. The couple, who have been married for 53 years, typically spent weekdays away from each other — Jeffrey commuted to Connecticut to teach at Yale, while the famous chef stayed at their home in East Hampton. N.Y. That changed during the pandemic with Jeffrey at home more often.

"One of the things we learned during the pandemic is how wonderful it is to have seven days of the week together. It's just incredible," she told PEOPLE in March.

It took no time at all for the Gartens to get used to the new schedule.