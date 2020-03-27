You Can Now Order a Lego-Style Waffle Iron If You Need Some Excitement in Your Life

Image zoom Kickstarter

This waffle maker is practically begging you to play with your food.

If you’re looking for a new way to liven up breakfast time, the Building Brick Waffle Maker is soon to be a must-have kitchen appliance.

The gadget cooks up several different pre-cut waffle pieces that can be interlocked into one another to create waffle towers. It’s created with a specific pattern so that you can bake 1×1, 1×2 and 1×4 bricks simultaneously which can then be stacked easily when taken out of the waffle maker.

RELATED: 31 Brunch Recipes That Are Perfect for Mother’s Day Breakfast In Bed

“We’ve all heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Well now it can be the most fun, too. With Building Brick Waffle Maker, build anything you can imagine… And then devour it!” the appliance description reads.

Image zoom Kickstarter

Currently, the Building Brick Waffle Maker is available for pre-order on Kickstarter, where the inventor started a crowdfunding campaign for the appliance.

The project launched on March 24, and in just three days surpassed it’s $7,500 goal to reach nearly $82,000.

Image zoom Kickstarter

To pre-order the waffle maker, customers can pledge either $50 and receive the appliance and one set of building brick plates, or $75 for an extra set of plates.

RELATED: IHOP Is Adding Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms Pancakes to Its Menu

For $100, customers will receive the waffle maker and four sets of swappable brick plates.

According to the Kickstarter, the waffle maker is not scheduled to ship until August.

“Despite the craziness going on right now, we’re more than confident in our timeline,” the creator wrote on the page. “We’re excited to get this thing out there and see what everyone builds with it!”