You Can Now Get a Baby Back Ribs-Scented Candle Delivered from Chili's

Image zoom Chili

Chili’s is offering up the ultimate fan experience in the comfort of your own home—but you’ll have to get lucky to get in on it.

From now until November 19, a few special customers who order on the Chili’s website or app and then post on social and tag the brand will be randomly chosen to receive a “#ChilisMyHouse” starter pack filled with some super-exclusive merch.

“We get it. Our Guests don’t always have the time or want to leave the comfort of their homes. I deeply understand because I love being on the couch with my boys in my jammies binge-watching TV,” said Chili’s Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Ellie Doty. “And, that’s exactly why you need a #ChilisMyHouse starter pack in your life.”

Image zoom Chili

In the swag bag, you’ll find a custom doormat that says “Hi, Welcome to [your family name here]” (a nod to their famous “Hi, welcome to Chili’s” tagline) and a wooden TV tray that will perfectly set up in front of your couch. You’ll also receive a table-top trivia card game with questions like “How long is a Goldfish’s memory?” along with a chip clip to keep your snack bags sealed for prolonged eating.

Best of all — the Chili’s pack will include an aromatic baby back ribs-scented candle that will make your entire house smell like the chain’s most iconic dish. What more can you ask for?

Image zoom Chili

Only a few delivery customers will get their own starter pack, so if any of this interests you, make sure you order delivery and then share your Chili’s experience on social before November 19 to be eligible.

P.S. Even if you don’t get chosen, delivery is free until November 19 when you order online or through the Chili’s app. Happy eating!