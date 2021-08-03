This Genius Oprah Winfrey-Approved Appliance Turns Fruit Into Ice Cream — and It's Only $50 on Amazon
One of the best ways to keep cool this summer is with a frozen treat — and TikTok users have discovered the ultimate way to make one that's delicious and healthy. It's the Yonanas soft serve maker, a genius device that turns frozen fruit into a creamy, yogurt-like dessert in just seconds.
Unlike blenders or food processors, which have a single blade, the Yonanas machine uses technology that grinds and emulsifies frozen fruit resulting in a treat that looks, tastes, and feels more like ice cream. Snap the top into place, turn the machine on, feed frozen fruit through the chute, and push it down using the plunger tool to dispense the perfect blend. You can add any combination of fruit and alternate pieces in the machine to achieve your desired taste. While frozen overripe bananas will give the dessert an extra creamy consistency, it'll work without them if you're not a fan.
The brand recommends that you let fruit thaw for five to 10 minutes before using. When you're all done, cleaning up is easy since all the pieces are dishwasher safe — just one of the reasons Amazon shoppers rave about it.
"I absolutely love my Yonanas machine," one reviewer wrote. "I've had it for about five years now. It's easy to use, easy to clean, and makes a delicious healthy dessert in just 10 minutes! I like to add a teaspoon or two of vanilla whey powder to my fruit mixture to add a little protein, plus it balances the sour tart of the fruit nicely."
Another chimed in, "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made-up memory, [because] making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems crazy. But when I saw a TikTok about it, I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It's easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use."
The soft serve maker has received over 6,100 five-star ratings from Amazon customers, and videos with the Yonanas hashtag have garnered more than 36.2 million views from TikTok users. And for the cherry on top, the machine was named one of Oprah Winfrey's favorite things back in 2016.
"I've had sorbet almost every night since starting Weight Watchers. (Fruit = zero points!)," she said. "This gadget turns frozen fruit into soft-serve with no dairy or added sugar. Amen!"
The original classic Yonanas machine is available on Amazon for $50, along with two deluxe versions that go for up to $80. Each one comes with a book of Yonanas recipes to help you get the most out of your machine, including different ways to make pies, popsicles, tiramisu, and more.
Whether you're looking for a healthy snack for kids, a dairy-free dessert, or a way to beat the heat, scroll down to shop the Yonanas frozen fruit soft serve maker.
