Yewande Komolafe's Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies

Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda and coarse salt in a medium bowl. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. In a bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment (or in a medium bowl with a handheld mixer), beat together brown sugar, butter and granulated sugar until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes, scraping down the bowl with a rubber spatula as needed. Add eggs and vanilla, and beat on low speed until ingredients are just combined, about 30 seconds. Gradually add flour mixture, and beat on low speed until just blended, about 1 minute.