Yewande Komolafe's Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies
The food columnist and author of Waffles + Mochi Get Cooking, a children's cookbook based on the Netflix food series, uses "just a pinch of salt to enhance the sweetness" of her cookies. "They are crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside, with a buttery, rich chocolate flavor," she says.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Yewande Komolafe, the food columnist and author of Waffles + Mochi Get Cooking, a children's cookbook based on the Netflix food series, uses "just a pinch of salt to enhance the sweetness" of her cookies. "They are crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside, with a buttery, rich chocolate flavor," she says.
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
If you've run out of vanilla extract, substitute with an equal amount of honey or pure maple syrup. Avoid using "pancake syrup" or imitation maple syrup, which is often made with corn syrup.