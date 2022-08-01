Yewande Komolafe's Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies
Yewande Komolafe, the food columnist and author of Waffles + Mochi Get Cooking, a children's cookbook based on the Netflix food series, uses "just a pinch of salt to enhance the sweetness" of her cookies. "They are crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside, with a buttery, rich chocolate flavor," she says.
Ingredients
- 2 ¾ cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ¾ teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon coarse or kosher salt
- 1 ¾ cups packed dark brown sugar
- 1 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature
- ¼ granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs, at room temperature, lightly beaten
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 2 ½ cups semisweet chocolate chips
- Flaky sea salt, for sprinkling
Directions
- Step 1Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda and coarse salt in a medium bowl. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. In a bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment (or in a medium bowl with a handheld mixer), beat together brown sugar, butter and granulated sugar until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes, scraping down the bowl with a rubber spatula as needed. Add eggs and vanilla, and beat on low speed until ingredients are just combined, about 30 seconds. Gradually add flour mixture, and beat on low speed until just blended, about 1 minute.
- Step 2Using a rubber spatula, fold in chocolate chips until just incorporated. Drop heaping tablespoons of dough onto prepared baking sheets about ½ inch apart. Cover loosely with plastic wrap, and refrigerate at least 4 hours and up to 12 hours.
- Step 3Preheat oven to 350°. Remove baking sheet from refrigerator. Arrange dough balls on baking sheets 2 inches apart. Flatten dough slightly with palms to help them spread evenly. Bake in oven, rotating pan front to back halfway through baking time, until cookies are golden brown, puffy and just set in the center, about 14 minutes. Remove from oven, and tap pan on counter to deflate cookies. Sprinkle with a pinch of flaky salt, and transfer to wire racks to cool completely, about 15 minutes.
Tips
If you've run out of vanilla extract, substitute with an equal amount of honey or pure maple syrup. Avoid using "pancake syrup" or imitation maple syrup, which is often made with corn syrup.