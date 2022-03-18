Get Our Recipe for Yellowstone-Inspired Seared Steaks with Bacon Butter

Paramount's Yellowstone is a modern-day Western that follows the Duttons, led by powerful patriarch and owner of Montana's largest cattle ranch, John Dutton (Kevin Costner).

Despite his rule about not talking business at the dinner table, Dutton can't keep the tensions away. Although meals are often cut short by family drama, suppers include the best of cowboy cuisine—like these bone-in, garlic-and-herb-basted rib eyes inspired by the show.

  • Place ½ cup butter in a small bowl; set aside. Cook bacon in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat until it starts to crisp and fat is rendered, 5 to 8 minutes. Add shallot; cook until softened, about 1 minute. Stir in Worcestershire sauce, and cook about 30 seconds; remove from heat. Transfer mixture and 1 tablespoon of the rendered fat to the butter in bowl. Sprinkle with ⅛ teaspoon pepper; stir until combined. Cover with plastic wrap; chill until ready to serve.

  • Season steaks with salt and ½ tablespoon pepper. Heat oil in the same cast-iron skillet over high. Add steaks to hot oil; cook, undisturbed, until charred on the bottom, about 5 minutes. Flip steaks over; add ¼ cup butter, thyme, garlic and rosemary to skillet. Cook, basting meat with melted butter, garlic and herbs, until steaks are medium rare or thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 130°, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board; let rest for 10 minutes. Cut steaks off the bone, then slice meat across the grain. Dollop with bacon butter and serve.

