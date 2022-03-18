Get Our Recipe for Yellowstone-Inspired Seared Steaks with Bacon Butter

Season steaks with salt and ½ tablespoon pepper. Heat oil in the same cast-iron skillet over high. Add steaks to hot oil; cook, undisturbed, until charred on the bottom, about 5 minutes. Flip steaks over; add ¼ cup butter, thyme, garlic and rosemary to skillet. Cook, basting meat with melted butter, garlic and herbs, until steaks are medium rare or thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 130°, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board; let rest for 10 minutes. Cut steaks off the bone, then slice meat across the grain. Dollop with bacon butter and serve.