Amazon

The Instant Pot will always be a cult-favorite kitchen appliance. It basically does everything (you can even turn it into an air fryer), and it has the backing of over 32,000 people on Amazon. While there are tons of pressure cookers on the market, very have reached Instant Pot status—but Amazon shoppers have discovered one that they claim is just as good.

It’s true that the Yedi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker hasn’t racked up quite as many reviews as the Instant Pot, but it still has an impeccable 4.7-star rating and over 1,200 customers who sing its praises. Plus, it’s become the sixth best-selling pressure cooker on the site (behind a few Instant Pot models and a popular multicooker from Ninja). The best part is that it’s actually on sale right now if you’re an Amazon Prime member. In case you missed it, Amazon has a hidden section on the site made especially for Prime members to save big—you can’t shop the Just For Prime deals unless you have a membership. And right now, Prime customers can shop the Yedi pressure cooker for under $80.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy it! $79 with Prime membership (was $100); amazon.com

The pressure cooker has 15 cooking settings, varying from poultry and stew to cake and porridge, and comes with an accessory kit that includes everything you need to use it: egg racks, a rice paddle, cooking mitts, a steaming basket, and more. Shoppers tend to leave lengthy reviews for the Yedi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker, saying it “pays for itself” and calling it the “Swiss Army knife of cooking appliances.”

“I’ve had this Yedi pressure cooker for all of two days now and have already tossed my Oster rice cooker and Crock Pot. [It’s] built like a tank and super easy to use,” one customer wrote. “Perfect poached or hard boiled eggs? No problem. Fish? Easy peasy. Veggies? In its sleep. Stew, chili, rice, quinoa, cheesecake… don’t make it laugh. Everything is non-stick/easy to clean, intuitive, and they’ve thought of it all.”

The same customer emphasized that the “build quality” of the pressure cooker is “insane,” going as far as saying that it’s “definitely the pressure cooker Captain America would use.”

For just $79, the Yedi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker is a total steal. Shop it before this Prime-only deal disappears.

This article originally appeared on Real Simple.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.