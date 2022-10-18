Yara Shahidi and Liza Koshy Talk Dating and the Key to a Perfect Charcuterie Board

Yara Shahidi and Liza Koshy touch on all sorts of topics in the latest episode of Facebook Watch's Yara Shahidi's Day Off.

In the series, the grown-ish star takes on fun adventures with celebrity friends, and in this week's episode, she makes a charcuterie board with YouTuber and actress Liza Koshy.

In the exclusive clip above, the pair load up a wooden board with candied fruit, grapes, cheese slices and more bite-sized treats.

"You can put anything on a charcuterie board," Koshy says. "The reason why I fell in love with it and why I prefer this as a meal — whenever I go out to restaurants, I always order a bunch of appetizers and a bunch of sides. No entrée."

Shahidi agrees: "I dig it, though. That's kind of how I eat."

Koshy says she likes well-rounded meals because she just wants "a little taste of everything" — unlike when it comes to relationships.

"My mouth gets bored, so I want to taste everything else that I possibly could. That's not true in dating, though. I'm looking for monogamy," she quips as Shahidi laughs and agrees, "That's an important aside."

Further driving home her joke, Koshy adds, "You just got to make that clear."

Focusing back on the episode's main event, the content creator then asks the 22-year-old actress if she's ever had a good charcuterie board. But the host admits she's a novice.

"The first one I have ever made was literally last month, and it was primarily board," she tells Koshy.

Shahidi's new Facebook Watch show follows the Harvard graduate who hangs out with a variety of star guests as they share a piece of themselves with her — whether it be a hobby or a favorite food, like Koshy's charcuterie boards.

From launching her new show to continuing to appear on grown-ish, Shahidi has been keeping busy. Most recently, she graduated from Harvard University in May.

Shahidi's father, Afshin, commemorated the occasion by sharing a selfie of the pair at Harvard. In the shot, the actress wore her cap and gown.

"Beautifully surreal moment seeing our delicate petal in full bloom," he captioned the photo.

Shahidi was excitedly preparing for the milestone day as she counted down the days to her graduation. At the time, she shared a photo of herself as a kid putting up two fingers, adding the caption: "Officially graduating in ✌🏽 days."

"Celebrating ALL week!" she wrote alongside a second photo, which also featured her mom, Keri. "T MINUS ☝️ DAY AWAY FROM GRADUATION 👩🏾‍🎓."

New episodes of Yara Shahidi's Day Off drop every Thursday on Facebook Watch.