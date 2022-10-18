Yara Shahidi and Liza Koshy Talk Dating and the Key to a Perfect Charcuterie Board

This week, Liza Koshy joins Yara Shahidi on her Facebook Watch Show, 'Yara Shahidi's Day Off'

By
Published on October 18, 2022 12:00 PM

Yara Shahidi and Liza Koshy touch on all sorts of topics in the latest episode of Facebook Watch's Yara Shahidi's Day Off.

In the series, the grown-ish star takes on fun adventures with celebrity friends, and in this week's episode, she makes a charcuterie board with YouTuber and actress Liza Koshy.

In the exclusive clip above, the pair load up a wooden board with candied fruit, grapes, cheese slices and more bite-sized treats.

"You can put anything on a charcuterie board," Koshy says. "The reason why I fell in love with it and why I prefer this as a meal — whenever I go out to restaurants, I always order a bunch of appetizers and a bunch of sides. No entrée."

Shahidi agrees: "I dig it, though. That's kind of how I eat."

Koshy says she likes well-rounded meals because she just wants "a little taste of everything" — unlike when it comes to relationships.

"My mouth gets bored, so I want to taste everything else that I possibly could. That's not true in dating, though. I'm looking for monogamy," she quips as Shahidi laughs and agrees, "That's an important aside."

Further driving home her joke, Koshy adds, "You just got to make that clear."

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Liza Koshy attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); MARTHA'S VINEYARD, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 07: Actress Yara Shahidi attends 2022 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival on August 07, 2022 in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for MVAAFF)
Frazer Harrison/Getty; Arturo Holmes/Getty for MVAAFF

Focusing back on the episode's main event, the content creator then asks the 22-year-old actress if she's ever had a good charcuterie board. But the host admits she's a novice.

"The first one I have ever made was literally last month, and it was primarily board," she tells Koshy.

Shahidi's new Facebook Watch show follows the Harvard graduate who hangs out with a variety of star guests as they share a piece of themselves with her — whether it be a hobby or a favorite food, like Koshy's charcuterie boards.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Yara Shahidi
Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

From launching her new show to continuing to appear on grown-ish, Shahidi has been keeping busy. Most recently, she graduated from Harvard University in May.

Shahidi's father, Afshin, commemorated the occasion by sharing a selfie of the pair at Harvard. In the shot, the actress wore her cap and gown.

"Beautifully surreal moment seeing our delicate petal in full bloom," he captioned the photo.

Shahidi was excitedly preparing for the milestone day as she counted down the days to her graduation. At the time, she shared a photo of herself as a kid putting up two fingers, adding the caption: "Officially graduating in ✌🏽 days."

"Celebrating ALL week!" she wrote alongside a second photo, which also featured her mom, Keri. "T MINUS ☝️ DAY AWAY FROM GRADUATION 👩🏾‍🎓."

New episodes of Yara Shahidi's Day Off drop every Thursday on Facebook Watch.

Related Articles
Yara Shahidi Officially Graduates from Harvard University: 'Celebrating All Week'
Yara Shahidi Officially Graduates from Harvard University: 'Celebrating All Week'
Khloe Kardashian Gives Fans a Look into Halloween Decoration Featuring Daughter True Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Gives Fans a Look into Halloween Decorations Featuring Daughter True Thompson
Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti arrive at the Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Jexi" at Fox Bruin Theatre on October 3, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Ashley laconetti and Jared Haibon's Relationship Timeline
Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Victoria, and David Beckham
All About David and Victoria Beckham's 4 Kids
KENNY, MARI
Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin's Relationship Timeline
Arnold Schwarzenegger and his family
Arnold Schwarzenegger's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Kelly Rizzo and Lori Loughlin Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine Benefit, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 21 Sep 2022
Lori Loughlin Joins Former 'Full House' Costar Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo at Charity Event
JASON TARTICK, KAITLYN BRISTOWE
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's Relationship Timeline
Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos, daughter Lola Consuelos, sons Michael Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos attend the ceremony honoring Kelly Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 12, 2015 in Hollywood, California
All About Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 3 Kids
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan attend the 7th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center on November 4, 2018 in Mountain View, California
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan's Relationship Timeline
Brooke Shields Shares Then-and-Now Photos with on National Daughters Day: 'My Whole Heart'
Brooke Shields' Cutest Photos with Her Teen Daughters, Rowan and Grier
Billie Eilish bobbing for apples
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian at Island Gardens on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's Relationship Timeline
Dylan Meyer (L) and Kristen Stewart attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Kristen Stewart's Fiancée? All About Dylan Meyer
Lisa Kudrow (R) and her husband Michel Stern arrive at the Petersen Automotive Museum Grand Re-Opening at the Petersen Automotive Museum on December 5, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Lisa Kudrow's Husband? All About Michel Stern
Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Honor's Graduation
Celebrity Kids Graduating from High School, College (and More!) in 2022