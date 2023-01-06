Wynonna Judd Duets Song Roasting TikToker's Food Hack —Using a Butter Stick as a Microphone

The country star is not a fan of one user’s butter hack 

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi

Published on January 6, 2023 12:04 PM
Wynonna Judd
Fernando Leon/Getty

Wynonna Judd just roasted a TikTok trend in the way she knows best — through song.

On Thursday, the country singer, 58, shared a side-by-side video reacting to a TikToker's butter hack. The questionable method the user demonstrated involves cutting a tablespoon of butter not with a knife — but by biting off a chunk.

TikToker and musician Christopher Mills first reacted to the video with a song in which he sings "You can't eat at everybody house." In her video, Judd joined in and harmonized the same lyrics alongside country singer Ashley McBryde.

"You can't eat everybody house," Judd sang as she hilariously used a stick of butter as a microphone.

Wynonna Judd Joins in on Song Roasting TikTokers Butter Hack
Wynonna Judd/tiktok

She clearly was not a fan of the butter-biting hack, shaking her head in disagreement as she sang.

In Mills' TikTok, which now has over 230k likes, he concluded the song by saying, "That's why it's called a butter knife," to which Judd added, "Exactly."

The "Love Can Build a Bridge" singer also used social media recently to update fans on the state of her mental health after she was forced to cancel a New Year's Eve performance due to vertigo.

She shared a video to Instagram on Tuesday "checking in" after fans expressed concern that she was potentially overworking herself amid a busy schedule.

"I'm OK… I have heard some of the comments and the first thought I had was, 'Opinions and buttholes,'" she said. "And then I realized people are genuinely concerned so I want to respond to that piece."

Judd was scheduled to perform alongside Kelsea Ballerini at CBS' New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash show, but pulled out the day of, citing "an extreme bout of vertigo." As she spoke in her video, the star shared a social media comment from a fan that suggested she may need to take a break.

"I am working so hard on my mental, physical and spiritual well-being. I have a great team and I'm really blessed and I'm broken and I'm working really hard at self-care, which is not selfish, it's sacred," she said. "So just know that yeah, I'm me. I work really hard. We call it Wynonna Incorporated because I incorporate a lot into my life. I have a very full schedule, but I also have time off to be on the farm and to walk in the woods and take the dogs and tonight is Mexican night. We're playing games and it's family."

She concluded: "So I'm OK and the last thing I'll say is, can't keep a good woman down for too long."

She said Saturday that she was "absolutely heartbroken and so sorry" to have to cancel her performance, but looked forward to singing with Ballerini in February on tour.

Judd lost her mother and bandmate Naomi Judd to suicide in April, and has since been open about her grieving process and the ways in which her life has changed since.

"I'll tell you what I know about death. In death, there is life. I feel both at the same time simultaneously," she told PEOPLE in her September cover story. "I feel joy and sorrow. I'm walking in paradox. I'm literally a walking contradiction. I feel joy. I feel pain. I feel light. I feel dark."

