What was the highlight of your wedding? The first dance? The cake? The $5,400 grapes?

No joke: The operator of a wedding hall in Japan just spent more than $5,000 on a single bunch of 30 Ruby Roman grapes, which are each roughly the size of a table-tennis ball, reports the Japan Times.

Unusual fruit — most iconically, the square watermelon — has long been the rage in Japan, and Ruby Romans, which have been grown since 2008 as part of a government-funded program, are considered good luck. (Apparently enough to merit paying $180 a grape!)

Only 30 bunches were auctioned on Saturday, but about 16,000 bunches are expected to be sold in Ishikawa, Japan, this year.

So, is this the best grape you’ll ever taste? Totally worth the price of a used Kia? One Japanese agriculture official says Ruby Romans are “sweet but fresh at the same time, very well balanced,” according to Epicurious.

If you’re ever at a wedding where the grapes cost more than the dress, you’ll have to let us know what you think. Just don’t accidentally drop one on the floor.

