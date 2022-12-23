Chef Creates World's Largest 'Gingerbread Village' — with 1,800 lbs. of Frosting!

New York City's Essex Market has something extra delicious this season: the world's largest gingerbread village!

Created by chef Jon Lovitch, the festive display features 751 stand-alone houses made of 510 lbs. of gingerbread held together by 4,000 lbs. of icing, topped with 1,180 lbs. of candy. Visitors can see it through Jan. 15; after that, it will come down, and a lucky few can take home a piece of the village to enjoy.

Lovitch has been building his villages for 25 years, spending a whole year designing, baking and creating the next year's confection, according to his website. Each year a village is displayed somewhere in the U.S. for holiday lovers to enjoy.

The chef holds several Guinness Records for his work, which by the organization's standards, has to be entirely edible.

On his website, Kansas City native Lovitch says he was inspired by "the wondrous holiday displays in the windows of the storefronts in Crown Center."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

His website also includes a timeline of each year's process, plus recipes and other fun facts about his gingerbread delights.

Of his fans, Lovitch writes "their eyes [are] filled with awe, wonder and perhaps a little bit of a sweet tooth."