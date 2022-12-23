Lifestyle Food Chef Creates World's Largest 'Gingerbread Village' — with 1,800 lbs. of Frosting! The delicious display is available to see at N.Y.C.'s Essex Market through Jan. 15 By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Instagram Twitter Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 23, 2022 02:19 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Erik pendzich/shutterstock New York City's Essex Market has something extra delicious this season: the world's largest gingerbread village! Created by chef Jon Lovitch, the festive display features 751 stand-alone houses made of 510 lbs. of gingerbread held together by 4,000 lbs. of icing, topped with 1,180 lbs. of candy. Visitors can see it through Jan. 15; after that, it will come down, and a lucky few can take home a piece of the village to enjoy. Lovitch has been building his villages for 25 years, spending a whole year designing, baking and creating the next year's confection, according to his website. Each year a village is displayed somewhere in the U.S. for holiday lovers to enjoy. The chef holds several Guinness Records for his work, which by the organization's standards, has to be entirely edible. On his website, Kansas City native Lovitch says he was inspired by "the wondrous holiday displays in the windows of the storefronts in Crown Center." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. His website also includes a timeline of each year's process, plus recipes and other fun facts about his gingerbread delights. Of his fans, Lovitch writes "their eyes [are] filled with awe, wonder and perhaps a little bit of a sweet tooth."