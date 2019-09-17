Take a Look at the Massive New Starbucks Reserve Roastery Coming to Chicago

Image zoom Chicago's Starbucks Reserve Roastery Starbucks

Chicago is set to become only the third U.S. city that a Starbucks Reserve Roastery will call home.

According to multiple outlets, the store — the largest in the world — will open on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. CST on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, taking up a whopping 43,000 square feet among four stories. The Chicago Tribune reports that the sprawling eatery will sit on the corner of North Michigan Avenue and Erie Street, in the former location of a Crate & Barrel store.

The Windy City’s Reserve Roastery will join five others around the world, including U.S.-based locations in New York City and Seattle, where the company was founded and is headquartered.

Reserve Roasteries are also present in Milan, Shanghai and Tokyo.

RELATED: Pumpkin Spice Lattes Are Officially Returning to Starbucks This Month, the Earliest Ever

A Starbucks representative told Insider that the new space “will provide customers with an immersive experience dedicated to roasting and brewing small-batch Starbucks Reserve coffee from around the world.”

The company’s COO, Roz Brewer, told the Tribune in a statement that the new store will boast a full kitchen offering breads, pizza, salads and desserts from Princi, an Italian bakery.

It will also offer coffee bean-roasting on site, interactive tours of the space and a beverage bar including unique creations “inspired by the culture and traditions of Chicago,” Brewer added to the outlet.

RELATED VIDEO: Starbucks to Open First Signing Store

Starbucks will hire around 200 people to work at the new store, according to the Tribune, which adds that its operating hours will be Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. CST, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to midnight CST, and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST.

“Having mixology there creates a great entertainment space, and being able to look over the city,” Brewer told the publication of the upcoming Chicago project, which will also include a cocktail menu.

On Starbucks’ website, the company describes its Roasteries as “theatrical, experiential shrines to coffee passion” where “Master Roasters, mixologists and baristas ply their craft to coax perfectly flavorful, often unexpectedly artful expressions from our rare, single-origin coffees.”

“Every single Starbucks Reserve coffee was roasted in one of these immersive spaces,” the site continues. “Grab a coffee-inspired cocktail at an Arriviamo™ bar or dig in to fresh Italian fare at Princi™. These are destinations like none other in the world.”