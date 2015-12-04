Get Work Out New York Trainer Noah Neiman's 5 Best Fitness Tips for the Holiday Season

You might be tempted to over-indulge in all of the dangerously delicious food of the holiday season, but Noah Neiman, a trainer on the new series Work Out New York, is here to help you resist that temptation.

Neiman is one of seven trainers on Bravo’s newdocu-series that explores what it’s like to be part of the Big Apple’s “sexy and exclusive” elite fitness training scene. The Nike-endorsed trainer — who has been training New York’s fittest for four years — is joined on the show by Courtney Paul, Holly Rilinger, Joe Lazo, Layla Luciano, Lena Marti and Lindsey Clayton.

This exclusive clip of the premiere, which airs Sunday, shows how the competitive fitness training world can put a strain on relationships.

And here are five tips from Neiman on how to stay fit during the holiday:

1. Don’t go ham on food

“Holidays can be, and should be, about more than stuffing your face until you’re numb enough to tolerate spending so much time with your creepy aunt that keeps unwrapped candy canes in her purse with lint and dust all over them. If you don’t want to gain extra pounds this holiday then don’t. Enjoy some indulgences, but also enjoy sitting at the table with your friends and family being able to breathe with your jeans buttoned.”

2. Stay active

“Holidays aren’t a hall pass to sit on the couch watching Jingle All The Way with Arnold Schwarzenegger on repeat for a month. Enjoy your downtime, but earn it. It feels better that way.”

3. Drink water before meals

“This is a simple trick to help fill you up before you sit down at the table so you don’t have enough storage space for that whole jello mold, and you may not end up face first in the eggnog bowl like last year.”

4. Be weird

“In general that’s a good life rule, but never be afraid to stop what you’re doing. The gym isn’t the only place you’re restricted to moving your body. In between courses, do some squats, burpees or go for a brisk walk to cool off. Just put in a workout whenever and wherever you can throughout this holiday season.”

5. Don’t use food as an award. Ever.

“Just because you worked out doesn’t mean you’re entitled to three bowls of ice cream …Workout, eat clean and stay active. If you want a little pie, then take it, but stick to the 80-20 rule. Make 80 percent of the calories you put in your body healthy and 20 percent of them can be not-so-healthy.”