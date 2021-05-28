Utah Woman's Headstone Includes Her Signature Fudge Recipe: 'She Would Be Thrilled' People 'Can Have a Taste'

Kathryn Andrews died in December 2019 at 97 years old, but a delicious part of her legacy lives on.

Engraved in the headstone she shares with her husband Wade in Utah's Logan City Cemetery is the recipe for Kathryn's signature fudge.

To make the recipe, melt two squares of chocolate and two tablespoons of butter on low heat. Stir in one cup of milk to bring to a boil before adding three cups of sugar, one teaspoon vanilla, and a pinch of salt.

"Cook to softball stage," Kathryn's headstone reads, "pour on marble slab, cool & beat & eat."

Her headstone adds, "Wherever she goes, there's laughter."

"She really loved people," her daughter Janice Johnson told KSTU. "She would write poetry, and she would take fudge whenever people got together."

Kathryn — who went by "Kay" — was the type of person who was always caring for others.

She even kept Tootsie Rolls in her purse for children she may encounter who were having a rough day, Johnson said.

When her husband Wade died in 2000, Kay wanted to choose special symbols that would be engraved into one side of their shared headstone to represent his life.

After her children suggested she also pick something to be engraved that would memorialize herself, she decided her fudge recipe was what she'd like to share.

Images of the gravestone have circulated on the internet prior to this week, since it was erected when Wade died. However, her family told local news they were surprised to see the attention this week when images of the recipe went viral.

"I knew that the headstone had been circulating on Pinterest for like a long time now," Kay's granddaughter Emily told ABC4. "Since my grandpa passed away, when I was eight years old, I knew it was kind of internet famous. But yeah, I didn't expect it to be on the news this week."

Kay's family said she was aware that the monument had become popular even before she died, and she would be pleased that it is bringing happiness to others.