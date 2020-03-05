Woman Whose Hair Was Stuck in a Chuck E. Cheese Ticket Machine for 20 Minutes Sues for Damages

Image zoom Smith Collection/Gado/Getty

One woman in Southeast Portland, Oregon, did not leave her local Chuck E. Cheese happy — and she’s suing for damages.

According to a March 2 report in The Oregonian, Ashreana Scott was feeding tickets into a machine in exchange for prizes at one of the chain’s Oregon locations on Dec. 8, 2019, when her hair allegedly got stuck in the equipment and she was left without any assistance for 20 minutes.

As a result, she is suing CEC Entertainment for $1,000, citing negligence and insufficient warning signs. The complaint asks for $1,000, as well as a jury trial and the installation of more adequate signage in front of the machines.

According to Scott’s lawsuit against CEC Entertainment, her hair was stuck “until defendant’s employee was finally able to get it out, causing plaintiff injuries including pain, discomfort, distress, and headaches.”

“Defendant failed to use reasonable care in the design and layout of its ticket counting machine to ensure that guests like plaintiff would not get their hair caught in the machine,” added Scott’s lawyer, Michael Fuller.

The suit goes even further to accuse CEC of “fail[ing] to use reasonable care in the training and supervision of its employees to ensure that guests like plaintiff would be promptly freed, should their hair get caught in defendant’s ticket counting machine.”

The filed complaint claims that prior to filing the lawsuit, Fuller demanded CEC’s insurance company to settle the negligence claim. The insurers rejected his request and refused to pay, leaving him with “no choice but to file this complaint.”

The Oregonian article mentions that while a manager at the Southeast Portland location would not comment on the suit, they did say the ticket machines do currently have signs in front of them cautioning people that their hair may get stuck.

A rep for CEC Entertainment told PEOPLE that they “cannot comment on active litigation.”