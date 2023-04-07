Woman Spends 10 Years Traveling the U.K. to Find the Best Scone: Which Was Her Favorite?

Sarah Merker sampled scones at the tearooms of 244 National Trust heritage sites in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. "I'm a jam-first girl," she tells PEOPLE

By Monique Jessen
Published on April 7, 2023 10:00 AM
Sarah Merker Scones
Photo: Courtesy Sarah Merker

There's nothing quite so quintessentially British than a mid-afternoon scone piled up high with clotted cream and lashings of jam.

Sarah Merker, 49, has become quite the expert on the humble snack, having sampled a staggering 244 of them on a decade-long tour of National Trust heritage sites across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, a project she was determined to complete to honor her late husband Peter.

Merker's quirky hobby started in 2013 when the couple bought a National Trust annual membership. As an incentive to get out and explore the historic sites, many of which are steeped in history, she made it her mission to travel to every single one of the heritage sites that had a tearoom and taste test the shop's signature scones.

"To be honest with you, I wasn't massively into scones when I started but you know scones and the National Trust are kind of synonymous but now I love them!" Merker tells PEOPLE, adding: "Everyone thinks I must be sick of them but no, I am a born-again scone evangelist!"

When Peter died of cancer in 2018, Sarah was determined to continue the mission in his memory and chose her final stop at Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland as it was a place they had previously visited together.

Woman Spends 10 Years Travelling the U.K to Find The Best Scone
Sarah and Peter Merker at Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland. Sarah Merker

"I was lucky that Pete always supported me and came along – he would have been delighted that he wasn't forgotten at the end of it all," Merker says.

The carb-heavy mission took determination and careful planning. Merker's one rule — 'scone first, explore later' — was a must to avoid a wasted journey. "That was my absolute fear. And it definitely paid off — one time I went with my mum and sister to Derbyshire and the wind was so strong, they closed the park and the tearoom but thankfully we had already had our scone!"

The marketing executive from Isleworth, West London, scored each scone out of 5 on her blog with a little description of her adventures along the way. The blog eventually turned into a book, The National Trust Book of Scones, and Merker formed a 7,000-strong group of like-minded scone aficionados on Twitter, making the national news when she completed her mission.

"I wasn't expecting all this attention! Scones are such a great subject because there's a little controversy [jam or cream first] and it definitely caught people's imaginations," says Merker, adding that she hopes her story will inspire others to do something a bit out-of-the-ordinary. "Anything you can do that brings you joy, just do it and keep going with your ideas because you never know where they will take you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for her favorite scone, it was a seasonal one-off at the Treasurer's House in York that hit the spot.

"It was a Christmas pudding scone with brandy butter, it was absolutely delicious and by far the most memorable!" Merker reminisces.

And the million-dollar scone question: jam or cream first? "I'm a jam-first girl especially if it's clotted cream from Cornwall which is a bit gloopier and I just think it makes sense but if I was using cream from Devon, I might go cream first."

Related Articles
the great american show
'The Great American Baking Show' Trailer: Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith Return to the Tent [Exclusive]
Princess Beatrice of York, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie of York attend the launch of The Ned
Sarah Ferguson Says She's 'So Proud' of Daughters Beatrice and Eugenie on U.K. Mother's Day
Margaret Brennan Irish step dancing
Margaret Brennan Credits 13 Years of Competitive Irish Step Dancing with Preparing Her for Success
Catherine, Princess of Wales (wearing the traditional St David's Day leek and her diamond leek brooch) attends the St David's Day Parade; Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales, attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023; Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives to visit Windsor Foodshare
Kate Middleton's Royal Style: Every Outfit Worn by the Princess of Wales in 2023...So Far
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at The National Maritime Museum
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make First Official Visit to Cornwall Since Taking on New Titles
Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales visit the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards
Kate Middleton Says She Misses Wales — and Shares Why She Wants to Bring George, Charlotte and Louis There
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend 'Rippa Rugby' in the Forstyth Barr Stadium on day 7 of a Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 13, 2014 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship Timeline
Reba Has a New Restaurant
Reba McEntire Opens Reba's Place Restaurant, Promises Fun and 'Great Bread' (Plus a Sweet Tribute to Her Late Mom)
Mom Speaks Out After Infant Nearly Dies from Ingesting a Single Water Bead: 'It Still Shocks Me'
Mom Speaks Out After Infant Nearly Dies from Ingesting a Single Water Bead: 'It Still Shocks Me'
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy 3
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3': Everything to Know
Hugo Burnand, the official wedding photographer for the wedding of Their Royal Highnesses Prince William Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, holds a print of one of his photographs taken at Clarence House on April 30, 2011 in London, England. The royal couple were married yesterday at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.
King Charles' Coronation Photographer Announced — and He's Been Behind the Camera for Royal Weddings
Kate, Princess of Wales, left, stands with Captain Preet Chandi, during a visit to Landau Forte College, in Derby, England, to celebrate Captain Chandi's return from her solo expedition across Antarctica
Kate Middleton Tries Training Exercises (Involving Pulling Tires!) as She Meets Antarctica Explorer
Kate Middleton at St John's CE Primary School in East London
Kate Middleton Takes the Classroom! See Her Talk Teddy Bears and Birthday Cakes with Young Students
Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton Acknowledges How 'Tough' It Is to Raise Children Today: 'Love Goes a Long Way'
Catherine Princess of Wales visit to Kirkgate Market
Kate Middleton Had the Perfect Response to a Man Who Was 'Nervous' to Take a Selfie with Her
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles' Coronation: All Your Burning Questions About the Crowning Ceremony Answered