Wolfgang Puck Looks Back at His Life and Career in First Trailer for Upcoming Disney+ Documentary

Wolfgang Puck is bringing his life's story to the small screen.

On Tuesday, Disney released the first trailer for their forthcoming documentary about the famed Austrian chef, 71.

Set to start steaming on Disney+ on Friday, June 25, Wolfgang will follow the culinary mastermind's emotional true-life story from his troubled childhood to becoming a world-renowned chef.

The film will first premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, June 12, ahead of it's streaming release.

Wolfgang Puck Credit: Alex Berliner/AB Images

"At my age now, I probably should say, 'Wolfgang, slow down and take it easy.' But it's quite the opposite," Puck says in the opening of the trailer, which PEOPLE shares exclusively above.

The chef has penned cookbooks, put his name on over 20 restaurants worldwide, and became a fixture at the Academy Awards after catering the afterparty for nearly three decades. "One time Jennifer Lawrence asked who I was, and then she said, 'Oh my God, I have you on my soup cans at home!' " he previously recalled to PEOPLE.

In the trailer, as scenes of Puck over his illustrious career play, voiceovers are heard commending the chef for his life's work. "People knew who owned the restaurant, they rarely knew who did the cooking," one says as another adds, "Wolf brought the chef into the limelight."

More scenes from Puck's career flash across the screen, including many of his celebrity encounters, before the clip transitions to more sentimental moments, with Puck reflecting on how he got to where he is.

Wolfgang Puck Credit: Claire Steinberg

"As a kid in Austria, life with my stepfather was really rough. He would say, you're never going to be anything," Puck recalls. "If you are a real man, stay out of the kitchen."

"But the kitchen was the only place where I felt safe," he adds. "I decided at that moment, I want to prove him wrong."

As the clip comes to a close, the father of four notes, "For me, food is family. Making people happy is my purpose in life."

Wolfgang is produced by the award-winning filmmaking team at Supper Club, with David Gelb serving as director and producer. Meanwhile, Brian McGinn lends his talents as a producer and screenwriter, and Jason Sterman serves as another producer.

"Wolfgang stepped into the spotlight in a way no chef ever had before," Gelb, 37, said in a statement. "In doing so, he showed that a chef could be a storyteller, a teacher and a friend."

"This is the tradition of Wolfgang Puck, and it has been a profound honor to tell his story," he added.