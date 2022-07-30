Wolfgang Puck's Hot Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Credit: Victor Protasio
"This dish can be prepared in advance and finished in the oven when you want it," says Chef Wolfgang Puck, who will be cooking for fans during the official Super Bowl LVI pre-game party at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, produced by On Location. "So you can watch the game and not spend too much time in kitchen!"
On Location is the official hospitality partner of the NFL and Puck is On Location's Super Bowl LVI Culinary Ambassador. He along with his team of chefs will be serving up local cuisine to 12,000 guests at SoFi Stadium on Sunday before the big game.
Ingredients
- 1 whole garlic head
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 20 oz.s fresh baby spinach
- 1 (14-oz.) can artichoke hearts, drained
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- ⅓ cup crème fraîche
- ⅓ cup mascarpone cheese
- 2 tablespoons crumbled goat cheese
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 4 oz.s Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1 cup), divided
- 2 tablespoons bread crumbs
- ¼ teaspoon paprika
- Tortilla chips, for serving
Directions
- Step 1Preheat oven to 350°. Cut top off garlic bulb, and drizzle with olive oil. Wrap tightly in aluminum foil, and roast in oven until very soft, about 45 minutes. Squeeze cloves into a bowl and mash.
- Step 2Blanch spinach in a pot of boiling water for 1 minute. Transfer to a bowl of ice water, and drain. Wrap spinach in a clean dry towel and squeeze out as much liquid as you can; set aside.
- Step 3Coarsely chop artichokes in a food processor, 15 to 30 seconds. Add mashed garlic, mayonnaise, crème fraîche, mascarpone, goat cheese, lemon juice, salt, pepper and 3 ounces of the Parmesan to food processor; process until combined, about 30 seconds. Add spinach, and process until combined, about 30 seconds.
- Step 4Transfer mixture to a small cast-iron skillet or an 8x8-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with bread crumbs, paprika and remaining 1 ounce Parmesan. Bake at 350° until hot and bubbly, about 20 minutes. Serve immediately with chips.