Wolfgang Puck's Beer Can Chicken Recipe Is What Your Weekend Tailgate Needs

Image zoom

To celebrate Super Bowl 50, we’vepartnered with Taste of the NFL and their chef partners all season long. The charity helps to raise awareness and funds via the season-long Kick Hunger Challenge. For more information or to donate to your favorite team’s city, visit their website, and be sure to check PEOPLE.com every Thursday for a new game day recipe from your favorite celebrity chefs. Here, Chef Wolfgang Puck gives us his recipe for Beer Can Chicken.



Wolfgang Puck’s Beer Can Chicken

1 cup kosher salt

1 cup brown sugar

1 lemon, quartered

1 lime, quartered

10-15 thyme sprigs

10 garlic cloves, unpeeled and mashed

4 cups water 4 cups beer (any American or Mexican lager will do), plus one can

1 whole chicken, neck and giblets removed

1 sprig each thyme, rosemary, and parsley

A small handful of peppercorns

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

1. For the brine: In a large pot, heat up the quart of water until hot but not boiling. Add salt and sugar and stir until dissolved. Add garlic, lemon, lime, thyme sprigs, and beer. Let sit or put in the refrigerator until completely cooled.

2. Once cooled, transfer to a large plastic container and add the chicken. Let it sit in the refrigerator overnight for about 12-14 hours (Note: The longer it sits in the brine the more salt it will absorb)

3. For cooking: Preheat a grill over medium heat. Pour out half of the beer from the can and add thyme, rosemary, parsley and peppercorns into the can.

4. Place the half-full beer can on a solid surface. Remove the chicken from the brine and place the chicken cavity over the beer can.

5. Transfer to your grill place on the center of the grate (make sure it stays balanced).

6. Cook the chicken with the grill cover on for about 1 hour and 15 minutes (Breast should have and internal temperature at 160°F and thigh should be an internal temperature of 180°F).

7. Remove from the grill and rest for 10 minutes before carving.