Get the Winning Recipe from Silos Baking Competition — Now on the Menu at Joanna Gaines' Bakery!

Chip and Joanna Gaines crowned the first winner of their Silos Baking Competition!

Annie Paul, a stay-at-home mom from Zeeland, Mich., took home the $25,000 prize with her Summer Berry Bars — and shared her winning recipe exclusively with PEOPLE.

"I think it's still sinking in a bit," Paul, 28, says of her win. "I was just so honored to have even made it to the top six [out of the thousands of applicants] that I don't think winning ever really crossed my mind. It truly feels amazing!"

Silos Baking Competition aired as a one-hour special on Magnolia Network and Food Network on Sunday. It is also streaming now on discovery+. During the wholesome competition, talented home bakers competed not only for the monetary prize but also for the chance to have their dessert on the menu at Chip and Joanna's Silos Baking Co. bakery in Waco, Texas.

Silos Baking Competition Annie Paul Credit: Courtesy Magnolia Network

Paul's fruity bars — with a brown butter crust, a warm cardamom spice crumble topping and vanilla bean glaze — are now available at the eatery.

"Annie was calm, prepared, confident and clearly knew her way around the kitchen," judge Andrew Zimmern tells PEOPLE. "She used her time well and seemed to never doubt herself at any time during the bake-off."

All three judges — Joanna, Zimmern, and pastry chef Zoë Francois — loved Paul's treat for "the perfect balance of flavors," says Francois. "They are simply beautiful, and will have people lining up for them in the Silos bakery!"

Not in Waco? Try Paul's recipe below for yourself at home.

Silos Baking Competition Credit: Courtesy Magnolia Network

Annie Paul's Summer Berry Bar