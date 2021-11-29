In Vino Veritas: The Best Gifts for the Wine Lovers in Your Life

Martha Stoumen, a California-based pioneer in the natural wine space (and in the male-dominated wine industry in general), continues to surprise and delight with her fun and funky wines.

Her wine club, which ships once in the fall and once in the spring, gives first access to each new wine, as well as to limited edition artwork, $25 flat-rate shipping and tickets to fêtes and festivities that look too fun to be missed.

If wine clubs aren't your thing, though, any of Stoumen's wines are a treat. Around the holidays, her Solera Sparkling Chardonnay ($55) is a dazzling bubbly to gift your pals.

Buy It! Martha Stoumen 6-Bottle Wine Club, $195-275 per shipment, marthastoumen.com