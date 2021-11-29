In Vino Veritas: The Best Gifts for the Wine Lovers in Your Life
From bottles and books to chocolate pairings and wine-themed T-shirts, we've rounded up the ultimate oenophile wishlist
Crate and Barrel Wine-Stem Rack
We like our wine where we can see it. Yes, wine racks are great space savers, but they take all the fun out of gazing longingly at the labels each time you walk past. Enter this sleek and sturdy acacia wood shelf, which holds half a case of wine, six stem glasses and the key to our hearts.
Buy It! Crate and Barrel Wine-Stem Rack, $50; crateandbarrel.com
Natural Stitches
Commemorate a special bottle shared with friends with these unique hand-stitched pieces from Natural Stitches, an Instagram account dedicated to delightful wine-related embroidery. The artist's #TipsyEmbroidery is custom made to order in a range of shapes, sizes and backgrounds, and can feature a bottle or a wine region of your choice.
Buy It! Natural Stitches, from $56; instagram.com/_naturalstitches
Martha Stoumen Wine Club
Martha Stoumen, a California-based pioneer in the natural wine space (and in the male-dominated wine industry in general), continues to surprise and delight with her fun and funky wines.
Her wine club, which ships once in the fall and once in the spring, gives first access to each new wine, as well as to limited edition artwork, $25 flat-rate shipping and tickets to fêtes and festivities that look too fun to be missed.
If wine clubs aren't your thing, though, any of Stoumen's wines are a treat. Around the holidays, her Solera Sparkling Chardonnay ($55) is a dazzling bubbly to gift your pals.
Buy It! Martha Stoumen 6-Bottle Wine Club, $195-275 per shipment, marthastoumen.com
Glasvin 'The Essentials'
Handblown glass is often seen as too delicate and upscale for everyday use. Glasvin is here to take away the preciousness of it all, offering upscale glassware at a more affordable price so that you're not too scared to actually enjoy them. (Plus, they're dishwasher safe!) This set of six glasses is a great gift to cover all the basics, with two glasses designed to allow wines to bloom to their fullest expression, along with a stemless glass for any other beverages.
Buy It! The Essentials, $185 (for set of 6 glasses); glas.vin
Pipette Magazine
A bible of sorts for natural wine devotees, Pipette is an independent print-only magazine that shines a light on small producers of natural wine (wine made without pesticides and low-or-no additives like sulfites or sugar) from around the world. Each of the ten issues are ripe with interviews, photo essays, profiles of wine makers and — our favorite — a section highlighting the best natural wine bars, from Turin to Tokyo.
Buy It! Pipette Magazine, $33; pipettemagazine.com
Coravin Pivot
Everyone who drinks wine should have a Coravin Pivot. Designed to preserve still wines for up to four weeks after they've been opened, the device allows you to replace the cap or cork with a stopper which keeps air from changing the wine's profile. Easy-to-follow videos guide you through how to insert the Pivot Device and pour however much wine you want, whenever you want it, ensuring that it will always taste as fresh as the first sip.
Buy It! Coravin Pivot, $99; coravin.com
Montinore Estate 'Vivacé'
This blend of Gewürztraminer, Müller-Thurgau, Pinot Gris and Riesling from Oregon's Willamette Valley is an easy-drinking sparkler. Vivacé, meaning lively and spirited in Italian, encapsulates this beautiful bottle from Montinore Estate. Think orange blossom and honeyed citrus on the nose, with a green apple acidity and ripeness on the palate.
Buy It! Vivacé, $25; montinore.com
Drink Ditto Piquette Spritz
Light and refreshingly effervescent, Drink Ditto's Raspberry Piquette Spritz is a must-have for the friend you're trying to lure away from spiked seltzers. Made from the grapes leftover in the winemaking process that usually get thrown out (a waste), this is a juice you can feel good about drinking. It's sustainable! It's only 5% ABV! What are you waiting for!
Buy It! Drink Ditto Piquette Spritz, $42 (for an 8-pack); drinkditto.com
International Wine Center Gift Card
For over 35 years, the prestigious International Wine Center has been a center for education and discovery for wine lovers and professionals alike. A generous gift for yourself or a loved one, a gift certificate to IWC can be put towards their WSET Level 1 or 2 courses (the former will run you about $380), aimed at introducing beginners and oenophilesto the essential styles and varietals of wine, their characteristics, tasting techniques and more. Each course — offered in-person in New York City or online — ends with an exam that provides the internationally-recognized WSET certification.
Buy It! IWC Gift Card, from $50; internationalwinecenter.com
Jasper Hill 'The Cheese Baller'
Focused on expressing the flavors of Vermont, Jasper Hill Farm produces some of the most mouthwatering artisanal cheeses in the country — and is notably the purveyor of Harbison, a spoonable, woodsy cheese wrapped in spruce bark (and the hit of every holiday party). From the Whitney (wine-washed and nutty) to the savory, tangy Cabot Clothbound, it's near impossible to pick just one — so why bother? Their Cheese Baller set has everything you need for a festive cheese plate.
Buy It!: The Cheese Baller, $135; jasperhillfarm.com
The Vice Taste of Napa Gift Box
We all have our vices — and for those who love a bold wine, this set of three Napa Valley reds is sure to hit the spot. Get — or give — a taste of the region's diversity with a Petit Verdot, a Pinot Noir and a Rutherford Cabernet, each offering a different glimpse into Napa's terroir (the environment a wine is produced in).
Buy It! The Vice Taste of Napa Gift Box, $156; thevicewine.com
The Pipette T-Shirt
If this playful T-shirt doesn't make you laugh, you probably haven't drank enough wine today. Illustrated by Pipette's layout designer Emma Dragovic, this limited-run shirt will delight most wine lovers more than the Mona Lisa itself.
Buy It! The Pipette T-Shirt, $32; pipettemagazine.com
MYSA Natural Wine Club
Sure, waking up to discover a bunch of presents wrapped under a tree is a delight, but what if you could extend that feeling of surprise and abundance year-round? MYSA's Natural Wine Club (shipped monthly, bi-monthly or quarterly) makes that possible. With a focus on small, local producers of low-intervention wine, the two-person team behind MYSA is sure to introduce you to new and exciting winemakers from around the world. In addition to the bottles (choose between 3, 6 or 12 per shipment), they provide background on each producer, along with recorded tastings, food pairing suggestions and more.
Buy It! MYSA Natural Wine Club, $85 for each 3-bottle shipment; mysa.wine
'You Had Me at Pét-Nat'
Pipette's editor and publisher Rachel Signer recounts her journey from frustrated freelance journalist and waitress in New York City to Australia-based natural winemaker in You Had Me at Pét-Nat. (Pétillant Naturel is a type of sparkling wine.) Through the lens of her own personal journey to finding love and a more fulfilling career among those transforming the wine industry, Signer reminds us it's never too late to pursue your passions.
Buy It! You Had Me at Pét-Nat, $24.99; amazon.com or your local bookstore!
Le Chateau Wine Decanter
Decanters are always an excellent gift for the wine lover — there's no such thing as having too many shapes or sizes. This one is hand-blown and has over 3,500 five-star reviews on Amazon. Its bulbous base fits a full bottle of wine, allowing the nose to open up as it reaches the widest part of the glass. And while the function (and price point) are great, the form matters as well; this one looks particularly elegant on display.
Buy It! Le Chateau Wine Decanter, $49; amazon.com
DAOU Soul of a Lion
For those who love a good Cabernet Sauvignon, DAOU's Soul of a Lion is the ultimate stocking stuffer. Grown on DAOU Mountain in Paso Robles, Calif., the vineyard's flagship wine is aged for 22 months in custom French oak and offers a silky, balanced finish with impressive length. Minerality meets black fruits like blueberry and black cherry, along with notes of vanilla bean.
Buy It! DAOU Soul of a Lion, $150; daouvineyards.com
By Saison Deluxe Gift Bundle
Crafted with love by Brooklyn-based chef and caterer Samantha Rees, By Saison is a thoughtfully curated marketplace for picnic and kitchen essentials. Think chic farmers market totes, homemade rose cardamom shortbread cookies with lemon curd and dried wildflower petals, a rustic woven basket and more delightful goodies. Tuck a bottle of wine in the basket and voilà: the perfect pique-nique starter kit for your most aesthetically-minded pals.
Buy It! Deluxe Gift Bundle, $135; bysaison.co
Wear Your Snacks 'Timothée Chardonnay' T-Shirt
We think this shirt is just peachy. The word play? Delightful. The thought of Timothée Chalamet's essence distilled into a bottle of wine? A potentially million-dollar idea. For now, we'll content ourselves with this truly incredible work of art. Pairs best with a screening of The French Dispatch and a bottle of actual Chardonnay.
Buy It! Timothée Chardonnay T-shirt, $25; wearyoursnacks.com
Mumm Napa Blanc de Blancs
A classic and a crowd pleaser. Blanc de Blancs is the crème de la crème — or more precisely, the white of the whites — when it comes to the best of bubbly. Mumm Napa's signature bottle, made entirely from white grapes — a blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Gris — offers structure and acidity tempered by a round melon flavor and hint of stone fruit.
Buy It! Mumm Napa Blanc de Blancs, $24; mummnapa.com
Hisense 46-Bottle Capacity Dual-Zone Wine Chiller
A sleek, sophisticated way to store your favorite bottles (46 of them, to be exact), this wine chiller stands out for it's dual-zone temperature control, which keeps whites and reds at their respective ideal temperatures (between 41° and 68°). Anti-UV glass filters out harmful UV rays to keep your bottles safe from premature aging, while soft-close shelves minimize disturbances. Collectors may want to gift this one to themselves, care of Santa.
Buy It! Hisense 46-Bottle Capacity Dual-Zone Wine Chiller, $679; lowes.com
K+M Collection Chocolate Gift Pack
Chef Thomas Keller's new line of bean-to-bar chocolates, roasted and molded by hand in Napa Valley, are a hedonist's perfect wine pairing. With whimsical flavors like yuzu and truffle fries, these dark and complex chocolates (ranging from 55-85% cacao) are infused with a drop of Armando Manni's famous Italian olive oil for added silkiness.
Buy It! K+M Collection Chocolate Gift Pack, $45; kellermannichocolate.com
Bouchaine Chocolate & Wine Tasting Kit
You may not know what you're gonna get when it comes to a box of chocolates, but Bouchaine can teach you what wines they pair best with. The Napa Valley winery offers a 50-minute virtual wine and chocolate tasting, where a sommelier will talk through what types of chocolate bring out the flavors of certain grape varietals. They'll go over general tasting notes on the two bottles of Bouchaine wine sent over beforehand as well as the selection of artisanal chocolates from local boutique Woodhouse Chocolates.
Buy It! Bouchaine Chocolate & Wine Tasting Kit, from $175; bouchaine.com
Ghia 'Le Works'
Even the most dedicated wine lover needs a night off sometimes — and while there are plenty of non-alcoholic beverages on the market, Ghia stands out as one that we're always ghia-ddiest (sorry!) to receive. Bitter in exactly the way one is when taking a break from drinking, this vibrant apéritif is perfect sipped on the rocks or spritzed over sparkling water. And while the bottle itself is a lovely gift, it's hard to resist the packaging of their mini panettone and new hazelnut spread, tucked up in a retro tin lunchbox.
Buy It! Ghia Le Works, $78; drinkghia.com
Estelle Colored Glass
These jewel-toned glasses are sophisticated, playful and surprisingly sturdy enough for everyday use. Available in a range of shades like teal and amethyst, their vibrant hues make it easy to keep track of remembering whose glass is whose when drinking with friends. Quite simply, they brighten up every occasion — not to mention the company is female and Black-owned.
Buy It! Estelle Colored Glass Wine Stemware, $175 (for a set of 6); estellecoloredglass.com
Orange Glou Wine Club
An orange wine club whose popularity recently prompted it to open a brick-and-mortar store in New York's Lower East Side, Orange Glou was launched in 2019 by natural wine sommelier Doreen Winkler. The club focuses on highly-allocated skin contact wines (wines produced with the grape skins left on for anything ranging from a few hours to several months — also called orange wines due to their amber hue) and always includes one sparkling bottle, as well as descriptions and tasting notes on the wines and their production. This is the perfect starter kit for those curious about discovering the world of skin contact wines.
Buy It! Orange Glou Wine Club, $105 for each 3-bottle shipment; orangeglou.com
Gozney Roccbox Portable Pizza Oven
What's better than going out for wine and pizza? Staying in for wine and pizza, obviously. This portable pizza oven is a game changer for backyard barbecues, camping trips and just about any other experience that would be improved by Neapolitan-style pizza (so... everything). Small but mighty, it reaches 950° in just 60 seconds, creating the perfect environment for that elusively chewy, charred crust. The silicon outer layer protects from heat, and dual fuel options mean you can opt for the standard gas burner or an additional wood burner for a more authentic flavor. Consider this as a great gift to go in on with a few other people for that one friend who studied abroad in Italy and won't let you forget it.
Buy It! Gozney Roccbox Portable Pizza Oven, $499; amazon.com
Memento Mori 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon
What do you get the wine lover who already has all the gadgets — the decanters, the sets of stemware, the top-of-the-line corkscrews? An exceptional bottle of wine is a foolproof option. Memento Mori's 2019 flagship Cabernet Sauvignon hits all the right notes: a blend from five of Napa's top vineyards, this dense and dark-berry wine would be a welcome addition to any collector's cellar. Smoke and wood balance silk and crushed berries in this incredibly balanced bottle; it's ready to drink now, or could be cellared for another 20 plus years.
Buy It! Memento Mori 2019 Cabernet, $250; wine.com
Pineapple Co. The Holiday Set
People who appreciate good wine appreciate good olive oil — and if they don't, Pineapple Collaborative is here to help them see the light. The female-founded brand and community's adorable trio of high-quality EVOO, apple cider vinegar and pink Peruvian salt comes in ultra-cute packaging and is the perfect way to elevate a pal's pantry staples.
Buy It! The Holiday Set, $70; pineapplecollaborative.com
Kenwood Six Ridges Pinot Noir
You can't go wrong with a classic Pinot Noir, and Kenwood's Six Ridges from the Russian River Valley doesn't disappoint. Aged for nine months in French Oak barrels, this smooth wine smacks of red fruits like cherry and raspberry, with notes of light oak and a strong, slightly acidic finish.
Buy It! Kenwood Six Ridges Pinot Noir, $30; kenwoodvineyards.com
Bondle Magnum Wines
Double the wine, double the fun! Bondle, a newly-launched line of French magnum wines (large format bottles to bond over, if you will), has a highly-curated season lineup available for pre-order, with one wine in each major category for all your holiday occasions: red, white, orange, rosé, and Champagne. At 1.5L per bottle, these wines are something to celebrate.
Buy It! Bondle Magnum Wines, $95 per bottle; bondlewines.com