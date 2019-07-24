Prepare Your Picnic Baskets! You Can Now Buy a Box That's One-Part Wine, One-Part Cheez-Its

Get ready for a wine and Cheez-It party.

By Hannah Chubb
July 24, 2019 11:05 AM
Have a picnic date on the horizon? We’ve got just what you need to bring the party. 

A new collaboration between wine brand House Wine and Cheez-It brings a new product called House Wine & Cheez-It — a limited-edition box made of one-part red wine and one-part cheesy crackers.

Designed to provide the ultimate wine-and-cheese pairing for people on the go, House Wine found the perfect wine to bring out the real cheese notes found inside Original Cheez-Its. The red blend used for the the box — which comes complete with a spout! — is a mix of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot, a combination chosen carefully by House Wine winemaker Hal Landvoigt.

“We are thrilled to partner with House Wine to combine their expertise and America’s favorite 100% real cheese snack into one portable box,” said Jeff Delonis, senior marketing director for Kellogg’s U.S. Snacks division. “Many of our fans were already exploring pairing different wines with Cheez-It. Just like wine and cheese, you can pair the real cheese inside each Cheez-It flavor with the perfect wine complement and find a pair to enjoy all summer long.”

Perhaps the best part of this pairing? It’s perfectly portable — no corkscrew, knife or cheese plate required — for lavish summer living on the fly. 

Need a box ASAP for your next wine and cheese night? House Wine & Cheez-It boxes can be purchased for $25 on OriginalHouseWine.com, starting July 25, while supplies last.

